On this page

DyteSelfVideoToggleButton

A custom Flutter widget designed for toggling video state in a Dyte video conference environment. This widget is part of the Dyte UI Kit and allows users to enable or disable their video during a meeting.

Below is an example of how to integrate the DyteSelfVideoToggleButton into your Flutter app:

DyteSelfVideoToggleButton (

dyteMobileClient : yourDyteMobileClientInstance ,

onVideoToggle : ( ) {



} ,

iconSize : 24.0 ,

iconColor : Colors . red ,

showLabel : true ,

)



dyteMobileClient : ( Required ) An instance of DyteMobileClient to manage video state and events.

: ( ) An instance of to manage video state and events. onVideoToggle : (Optional) A callback that is called when the video toggle button is pressed.

: (Optional) A callback that is called when the video toggle button is pressed. iconSize : (Optional) Size of the icon inside the toggle button. If not specified, a default size is used.

: (Optional) Size of the icon inside the toggle button. If not specified, a default size is used. iconColor : (Optional) Color of the icon inside the toggle button. If not specified, the default color from the design tokens is used.

: (Optional) Color of the icon inside the toggle button. If not specified, the default color from the design tokens is used. showLabel : (Optional) A boolean to show or hide the label next to the icon. Default is false .

: (Optional) A boolean to show or hide the label next to the icon. Default is . dyteDesignToken : (Optional) An instance of DyteDesignTokens for customizing the appearance according to the Dyte Design System.