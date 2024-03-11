DyteSelfVideoToggleButton
A custom Flutter widget designed for toggling video state in a Dyte video conference environment. This widget is part of the Dyte UI Kit and allows users to enable or disable their video during a meeting.
Usage
Below is an example of how to integrate the
DyteSelfVideoToggleButton into your Flutter app:
DyteSelfVideoToggleButton(
dyteMobileClient: yourDyteMobileClientInstance,
onVideoToggle: () {
// Code to execute after video toggle
},
iconSize: 24.0,
iconColor: Colors.red,
showLabel: true,
)
Properties
dyteMobileClient: (Required) An instance of
DyteMobileClientto manage video state and events.
onVideoToggle: (Optional) A callback that is called when the video toggle button is pressed.
iconSize: (Optional) Size of the icon inside the toggle button. If not specified, a default size is used.
iconColor: (Optional) Color of the icon inside the toggle button. If not specified, the default color from the design tokens is used.
showLabel: (Optional) A boolean to show or hide the label next to the icon. Default is
false.
dyteDesignToken: (Optional) An instance of
DyteDesignTokensfor customizing the appearance according to the Dyte Design System.
Design Token
The widget utilizes
DyteDesignTokens for theming, which allows customization following the Dyte Design System. The
designTokens can either be passed as a parameter or will default to the global design tokens.