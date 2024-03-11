On this page

DyteParticipantTile

A comprehensive widget designed to display a participant's video or avatar within a Dyte meeting environment. This widget is part of the Dyte UI Kit and is optimized for showing participant information, including live video feed, name, and audio status.

Below is an example of how to use the DyteParticipantTile in your Flutter application:

DyteParticipantTile (

participant ,

designToken : yourDesignToken ,

height : 240 ,

width : 180 ,

)



participant : ( Required ) An instance of DyteMeetingParticipant . This represents the participant whose information and video are to be displayed.

: ( ) An instance of . This represents the participant whose information and video are to be displayed. designToken : (Optional) An instance of DyteDesignTokens for customizing the appearance according to the Dyte Design System. If not specified, the widget will use the global design tokens.

: (Optional) An instance of for customizing the appearance according to the Dyte Design System. If not specified, the widget will use the global design tokens. height : (Optional) The height of the tile. Default is 240 .

: (Optional) The height of the tile. Default is . width : (Optional) The width of the tile. Default is 180 .