On this page

DyteProvider

A foundational widget designed to initialize and provide the necessary Dyte environment for a Flutter application. The DyteProvider acts as a context wrapper that sets up design tokens, client configurations, and UI Kit information required for Dyte components. It ensures that Dyte functionalities are available and properly initialized throughout the widget tree where it's used.

To use DyteProvider , wrap the root of your application:

DyteProvider (

client : dyteMobileClientInstance ,

uiKitInfo : dyteUIKitInfoInstance ,

child : MaterialApp (



home : YourAppHome ( ) ,

) ,

)



if you don't want to wrap the root of your app inside DyteProvider , you can also wrap a specific part of your app where you want to use Dyte components but after adding DyteProvider you need a MaterialApp widget under it.

This approach ensures that all the necessary Dyte setup is done before your app UI starts, allowing you to utilize Dyte features seamlessly within your application.

child : ( Required ) The widget below this widget in the tree. This is usually your MaterialApp or your application's home widget.

: ( ) The widget below this widget in the tree. This is usually your MaterialApp or your application's home widget. client : ( Required ) An instance of DyteMobileClient . This represents the Dyte client configuration that includes authentication and other essential settings.

: ( ) An instance of . This represents the Dyte client configuration that includes authentication and other essential settings. uiKitInfo : (Required) An instance of DyteUIKitInfo . This holds information related to the Dyte UI Kit such as design tokens and other UI configurations.

Ensure that the DyteMobileClient and DyteUIKitInfo are properly configured before passing them to the DyteProvider . This is crucial for the proper functioning of all Dyte-related components within your application.

Here is an example of using DyteProvider in an application:

class MyApp extends StatelessWidget {

@override

Widget build ( BuildContext context ) {

return DyteProvider (

client : DyteMobileClient (



) ,

uiKitInfo : DyteUIKitInfo (



) ,

child : MaterialApp (

home : HomeScreen ( ) ,

) ,

) ;

}

}

