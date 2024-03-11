DyteMeetingTitle
A simple, customizable widget designed to display the title of a Dyte meeting. This widget is part of the Dyte UI Kit and integrates seamlessly with Dyte's design system and meeting services.
Usage
Below is a basic example of how to use the
DyteMeetingTitle widget in your Flutter app:
DyteMeetingTitle(
dyteMobileClient: yourDyteMobileClientInstance,
)
Properties
dyteMobileClient: (Required) An instance of
DyteMobileClient. This is used to fetch and display the current meeting's title.
designToken: (Optional) An instance of
DyteDesignTokensfor customizing the appearance according to the Dyte Design System. If not specified, the widget will use the global design tokens.