DyteMeetingTitle

A simple, customizable widget designed to display the title of a Dyte meeting. This widget is part of the Dyte UI Kit and integrates seamlessly with Dyte's design system and meeting services.

Below is a basic example of how to use the DyteMeetingTitle widget in your Flutter app:

DyteMeetingTitle (

dyteMobileClient : yourDyteMobileClientInstance ,

)

