DyteAudioIndicatorIconWidget

A widget that displays audio status of a participant in dyte meeting.

info DyteProvider needs to be added above DyteAudioIndicatorIconWidget which will manage dyte client object for polls screen by itself.

DyteAudioIndicatorIconWidget (

participant : participant

) ;





Here, participant is dyte participant object of type DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant of whom you want to show audio status.