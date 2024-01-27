On this page

Quickstart

This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's Flutter UI Kit SDK to add live video and audio to your Flutter applications.

For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the Flutter UI Kit Sample App GitHub repository.

You'll learn how to:

Install the Dyte SDK

Configuring Android & iOS permissions

Initialize the SDK

Configure a Dyte meeting

Launch the meeting UI

Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic and completed the steps in the Integrate Dyte section. You must complete the following steps:

Install the SDK from pub.dev.



flutter pub add dyte_uikit





Perform the following steps:

Set compileSdkVersion 33 and minSdkVersion 23 inside build.gradle file at the <project root>/android/app/build.gradle file.

defaultConfig {

.. .



compileSdkVersion 33

minSdkVersion 23



.. .

}



Set minimum deployment target for your Flutter app to 13.0 or higher.

platform :ios, '13.0'



Add the following keys to your Info.plist file, located in <project root>/ios/Runner/Info.plist :

/* Attach the permission to use camera & microphone. */



<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>

<string>For people to see you during meetings, we need access to your camera.</string>



<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>

<string>For people to hear you during meetings, we need access to your microphone.</string>



To initiate Dyte Meeting for any participant you just need to pass authToken as an argument. You can get the authToken via the Add Participant API.

After getting the authToken , you need to create the DyteMeetingInfoV2 object as follows:

final meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2 ( authToken : '<auth_token>' ) ;



The DyteUIKit is the main class of the SDK. It is the entry point and the only class required to initialize Dyte UI Kit SDK. To initialize it we have to pass DyteUIKitInfo object as an argument.









final uikitInfo = DyteUIKitInfo (

meetingInfo ,



designToken : DyteDesignTokens (

colorToken : DyteColorToken (

brandColor : Colors . purple ,

backgroundColor : Colors . black ,

textOnBackground : Colors . white ,

textOnBrand : Colors . white ,

) ,

) ,

) ;



final uiKit = DyteUIKitBuilder . build ( uiKitInfo : uikitInfo ) ;





You can learn more about customization of the uikit in the Design System section.

To launch the meeting UI all you need to do is call the loadUI() method of the DyteUIKit object which will return a Widget . You can push this widget as a page to start the flow of prebuilt Flutter UI Kit.

import 'package:dyte_uikit/dyte_uikit.dart' ;

import 'package:flutter/material.dart' ;



class DyteMeetingPage extends StatelessWidget {

const DyteMeetingPage ( { super . key } ) ;



@override

Widget build ( BuildContext context ) {

. . .



return uiKit . loadUI ( ) ;

}

}





Voila! You're all done. Here is the pictorial representation of all the configuration options passed.

