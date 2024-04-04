Skip to main content

DyteParticipantsIconWidget

This widget is designed to integrate a participants icon within a Dyte-based Flutter application. It facilitates navigation to the DyteParticipantPage when pressed, serving as a user interface element for accessing the participants list of a Dyte session.

info

DyteProvider needs to be added above DyteParticipantsIconWidget which will manage dyte client object for polls screen by itself.

Usage

To use the DyteParticipantsIconWidget in a Flutter application, instantiate it directly in your widget tree:

DyteParticipantsIconWidget()

Details

Upon interacting with the widget, the following actions occur:

  • The application navigates to the DyteParticipantPage, which displays the list of participants in the current session.
Participant IconParticipant Screen