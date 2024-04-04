On this page

DyteParticipantsIconWidget

This widget is designed to integrate a participants icon within a Dyte-based Flutter application. It facilitates navigation to the DyteParticipantPage when pressed, serving as a user interface element for accessing the participants list of a Dyte session.

info DyteProvider needs to be added above DyteParticipantsIconWidget which will manage dyte client object for polls screen by itself.

To use the DyteParticipantsIconWidget in a Flutter application, instantiate it directly in your widget tree:

DyteParticipantsIconWidget ( )



Upon interacting with the widget, the following actions occur:

The application navigates to the DyteParticipantPage , which displays the list of participants in the current session.