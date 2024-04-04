DyteParticipantsIconWidget
This widget is designed to integrate a participants icon within a Dyte-based Flutter application. It facilitates navigation to the
DyteParticipantPage when pressed, serving as a user interface element for accessing the participants list of a Dyte session.
info
DyteProvider needs to be added above
DyteParticipantsIconWidget which will manage dyte client object for polls screen by itself.
Usage
To use the
DyteParticipantsIconWidget in a Flutter application, instantiate it directly in your widget tree:
DyteParticipantsIconWidget()
Details
Upon interacting with the widget, the following actions occur:
- The application navigates to the
DyteParticipantPage, which displays the list of participants in the current session.
|Participant Icon
|Participant Screen