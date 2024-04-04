DyteChatIconWidget
A widget for displaying a chat icon in a Dyte-based Flutter application, enabling users to navigate to the chat page.. The icon triggers navigation to the
ChatsPage upon being pressed and marks all messages as read.
info
DyteProvider needs to be added above
DyteChatIconWidget which will manage dyte client object for polls screen by itself.
Usage
Below is an example illustrating the integration of
DyteChatIconWidget within a Flutter application:
DyteChatIconWidget()
Details
When the
DyteChatIconWidget is tapped, it performs two primary actions:
- Marks all chat messages as read.
- Navigates the user to the
ChatsPage.
|Chat Icon
|Chat Screen