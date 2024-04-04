On this page

DyteChatIconWidget

A widget for displaying a chat icon in a Dyte-based Flutter application, enabling users to navigate to the chat page.. The icon triggers navigation to the ChatsPage upon being pressed and marks all messages as read.

info DyteProvider needs to be added above DyteChatIconWidget which will manage dyte client object for polls screen by itself.

Below is an example illustrating the integration of DyteChatIconWidget within a Flutter application:

DyteChatIconWidget ( )



When the DyteChatIconWidget is tapped, it performs two primary actions:

Marks all chat messages as read. Navigates the user to the ChatsPage .