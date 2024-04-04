Skip to main content

DyteChatIconWidget

A widget for displaying a chat icon in a Dyte-based Flutter application, enabling users to navigate to the chat page.. The icon triggers navigation to the ChatsPage upon being pressed and marks all messages as read.

info

DyteProvider needs to be added above DyteChatIconWidget which will manage dyte client object for polls screen by itself.

Usage

Below is an example illustrating the integration of DyteChatIconWidget within a Flutter application:

DyteChatIconWidget()

Details

When the DyteChatIconWidget is tapped, it performs two primary actions:

  1. Marks all chat messages as read.
  2. Navigates the user to the ChatsPage.
Chat IconChat Screen