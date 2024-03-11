Skip to main content

DyteLeaveButton

A specialized button widget for leaving a Dyte meeting. This widget is designed in accordance with the Dyte UI Kit and facilitates a seamless exit process from a meeting environment.

Usage

Here is how you can use the DyteLeaveButton in your Flutter application:

DyteLeaveButton(
  dyteMobileClient: yourDyteMobileClientInstance,
  height: 50.0,
  width: 50.0,
)

Properties

  • dyteMobileClient: (Required) An instance of DyteMobileClient used to perform the leave meeting operation.
  • designToken: (Optional) An instance of DyteDesignTokens for customizing the appearance according to the Dyte Design System. If not specified, the widget will default to the global design tokens.
  • height: (Optional) The height of the button. If not specified, it defaults to a predefined size based on the design tokens.
  • width: (Optional) The width of the button. If not specified, it defaults to a predefined size based on the design tokens.

Features

  • Customizable Size: The size of the button can be adjusted using the height and width properties.
  • Consistent Styling: Adheres to the Dyte Design System for visual consistency across the Dyte UI Kit.
  • Leave Dialog: Upon pressing the button, a confirmation dialog is displayed to the user to prevent accidental meeting exits.

Screenshot