DyteLeaveButton
A specialized button widget for leaving a Dyte meeting. This widget is designed in accordance with the Dyte UI Kit and facilitates a seamless exit process from a meeting environment.
Usage
Here is how you can use the
DyteLeaveButton in your Flutter application:
DyteLeaveButton(
dyteMobileClient: yourDyteMobileClientInstance,
height: 50.0,
width: 50.0,
)
Properties
dyteMobileClient: (Required) An instance of
DyteMobileClientused to perform the leave meeting operation.
designToken: (Optional) An instance of
DyteDesignTokensfor customizing the appearance according to the Dyte Design System. If not specified, the widget will default to the global design tokens.
height: (Optional) The height of the button. If not specified, it defaults to a predefined size based on the design tokens.
width: (Optional) The width of the button. If not specified, it defaults to a predefined size based on the design tokens.
Features
- Customizable Size: The size of the button can be adjusted using the
heightand
widthproperties.
- Consistent Styling: Adheres to the Dyte Design System for visual consistency across the Dyte UI Kit.
- Leave Dialog: Upon pressing the button, a confirmation dialog is displayed to the user to prevent accidental meeting exits.