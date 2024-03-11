On this page

DyteLeaveButton

A specialized button widget for leaving a Dyte meeting. This widget is designed in accordance with the Dyte UI Kit and facilitates a seamless exit process from a meeting environment.

Here is how you can use the DyteLeaveButton in your Flutter application:

DyteLeaveButton (

dyteMobileClient : yourDyteMobileClientInstance ,

height : 50.0 ,

width : 50.0 ,

)



dyteMobileClient : ( Required ) An instance of DyteMobileClient used to perform the leave meeting operation.

: ( ) An instance of used to perform the leave meeting operation. designToken : (Optional) An instance of DyteDesignTokens for customizing the appearance according to the Dyte Design System. If not specified, the widget will default to the global design tokens.

: (Optional) An instance of for customizing the appearance according to the Dyte Design System. If not specified, the widget will default to the global design tokens. height : (Optional) The height of the button. If not specified, it defaults to a predefined size based on the design tokens.

: (Optional) The height of the button. If not specified, it defaults to a predefined size based on the design tokens. width : (Optional) The width of the button. If not specified, it defaults to a predefined size based on the design tokens.