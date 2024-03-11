DyteSelfAudioToggleButton
A toggle button widget designed for controlling the audio state in the Dyte video conference environment. This widget integrates with the Dyte UI Kit and allows users to enable or disable their microphone audio during a meeting.
Usage
Here is a basic example of how to use the
DyteSelfAudioToggleButton in your Flutter app:
DyteSelfAudioToggleButton(
dyteMobileClient: yourDyteMobileClientInstance,
onAudioToggle: () {
// Your code to handle toggle
},
iconSize: 24.0,
iconColor: Colors.blue,
showLabel: true,
)
Properties
dyteMobileClient: (Required) An instance of
DyteMobileClientto manage the audio state and events.
onAudioToggle: (Optional) A callback that gets called when the audio toggle button is pressed.
iconSize: (Optional) Size of the icon inside the toggle button. If not specified, the default size is used.
iconColor: (Optional) Color of the icon inside the toggle button. If not specified, the default color from the design tokens is used.
showLabel: (Optional) Boolean to show or hide the label next to the icon. Default is
false.
Design Token
The widget uses
DyteDesignTokens for theming, which allows for customization according to the Dyte Design System. The
designToken can be passed as a parameter or will default to the global design token.