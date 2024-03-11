Skip to main content

DyteSelfAudioToggleButton

A toggle button widget designed for controlling the audio state in the Dyte video conference environment. This widget integrates with the Dyte UI Kit and allows users to enable or disable their microphone audio during a meeting.

Usage

Here is a basic example of how to use the DyteSelfAudioToggleButton in your Flutter app:

DyteSelfAudioToggleButton(
  dyteMobileClient: yourDyteMobileClientInstance,
  onAudioToggle: () {
    // Your code to handle toggle
  },
  iconSize: 24.0,
  iconColor: Colors.blue,
  showLabel: true,
)

Properties

  • dyteMobileClient: (Required) An instance of DyteMobileClient to manage the audio state and events.
  • onAudioToggle: (Optional) A callback that gets called when the audio toggle button is pressed.
  • iconSize: (Optional) Size of the icon inside the toggle button. If not specified, the default size is used.
  • iconColor: (Optional) Color of the icon inside the toggle button. If not specified, the default color from the design tokens is used.
  • showLabel: (Optional) Boolean to show or hide the label next to the icon. Default is false.

Design Token

The widget uses DyteDesignTokens for theming, which allows for customization according to the Dyte Design System. The designToken can be passed as a parameter or will default to the global design token.

Screenshot