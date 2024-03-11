On this page

DyteJoinButton

A button widget specifically designed for joining a Dyte meeting room. This widget encapsulates functionality related to the meeting room joining process, providing visual feedback to the user based on the current state of the joining process.

Here is a basic example of how to use the DyteJoinButton in your Flutter app:

DyteJoinButton (

dyteMobileClient = yourDyteMobileClientInstance ,

onMeetingJoined = ( ) {



} ,

height = 50.0 ,

width = 200.0 ,

isDisabled = false ,

)

