Receiving polls

To be able to receive new poll messages you need to implement a method onPollUpdates() method from callback DytePollEventsListener :

To get poll updates, listen to onPollUpdates() callback:



class PollEventsListeners extends DytePollEventsListener {



. . .



@override

void onPollUpdates ( List < DytePollMessage > polls ) {



}



@override

void onNewPoll ( DytePollMessage poll ) {



}



. . .

}





You can subscribe to this events by addPollEventsListener method: