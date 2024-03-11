Skip to main content

Receiving polls

To be able to receive new poll messages you need to implement a method onPollUpdates() method from callback DytePollEventsListener:

To get poll updates, listen to onPollUpdates() callback:


class PollEventsListeners extends DytePollEventsListener {

  ...

  @override
  void onPollUpdates(List<DytePollMessage> polls) {
    /// code to handle polls
  }

  @override
  void onNewPoll(DytePollMessage poll) {
    /// code to handle new poll
  }

  ...
}

You can subscribe to this events by addPollEventsListener method:

dyteClient.addPollEventsListener(PollEventsListeners());