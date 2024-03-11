Receiving polls
To be able to receive new poll messages you need to implement a method
onPollUpdates() method from callback
DytePollEventsListener:
To get poll updates, listen to
onPollUpdates() callback:
class PollEventsListeners extends DytePollEventsListener {
...
void onPollUpdates(List<DytePollMessage> polls) {
/// code to handle polls
}
void onNewPoll(DytePollMessage poll) {
/// code to handle new poll
}
...
}
You can subscribe to this events by
addPollEventsListener method:
dyteClient.addPollEventsListener(PollEventsListeners());