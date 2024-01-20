Waiting room

onWaitListParticipantJoined Emitted when a participant joins the waitlisted queue. This event also contain participant details in the payload

onWaitListParticipantClosed Emitted when a waitlisted participant withdraws it's request. This event also contain participant details in the payload

onWaitListParticipantAccepted Emitted when a waitlisted participant is accepted. This event also contain participant details in the payload.