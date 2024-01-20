Waiting room
Events
To subscribe to waiting room events, you need to attach a waiting room listener as:
class WaitingRoomListener extends DyteWaitingRoomEventsListener {
...
void onWaitListParticipantAccepted(DyteWaitlistedParticipant participant){
// manage state/UI to show that participant has been accepted
}
...
}
dyteClient.addWaitingRoomListener(WaitingRoomListener());
|Event
|Description
onWaitListParticipantJoined
|Emitted when a participant joins the waitlisted queue. This event also contain participant details in the payload
onWaitListParticipantClosed
|Emitted when a waitlisted participant withdraws it's request. This event also contain participant details in the payload
onWaitListParticipantAccepted
|Emitted when a waitlisted participant is accepted. This event also contain participant details in the payload.
onWaitListParticipantRejected
|Emitted when a waitlisted participant is rejected. This event also contain participant details in the payload.