Skip to main content

Waiting room

Events

To subscribe to waiting room events, you need to attach a waiting room listener as:


class WaitingRoomListener extends DyteWaitingRoomEventsListener {
  ...
  void onWaitListParticipantAccepted(DyteWaitlistedParticipant participant){
    // manage state/UI to show that participant has been accepted
  }
  ...
}

dyteClient.addWaitingRoomListener(WaitingRoomListener());
EventDescription
onWaitListParticipantJoinedEmitted when a participant joins the waitlisted queue. This event also contain participant details in the payload
onWaitListParticipantClosedEmitted when a waitlisted participant withdraws it's request. This event also contain participant details in the payload
onWaitListParticipantAcceptedEmitted when a waitlisted participant is accepted. This event also contain participant details in the payload.
onWaitListParticipantRejectedEmitted when a waitlisted participant is rejected. This event also contain participant details in the payload.