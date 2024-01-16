On this page

Stage management

Stage feature is useful when you're using webinar/livestream. We allow central stage methods for both call types.

Using Dyte's stage management APIs a user can do actions such as request to join, join/leave stage, grant/deny stage access to other users, etc.

All stage APIs are accessible by following excerpt:

final stage = dyteClient . stage ;



The following method returns the current stage status of the local user.

final DyteStageStatus stageStatus = dyteClient . stage . status ;



It can have the following values:

DyteStageStatus.onStage : This value indicates that the user is currently on the stage.

DyteStageStatus.offStage : This value means that the user is viewing the webinar/livestream but is not on the stage.

DyteStageStatus.requestedToJoinStage : The user has a pending request to join stage. This value will be assigned to their status until the host accepts or rejects their request.

DyteStageStatus.acceptedToJoinStage : The host has accepted user's request to join stage. If the host accepts the user's request to join the stage, this value will be assigned to the user's status.

Note These methods are preset dependent, hence if a user's preset doesn't allow certain host actions, calling the API won't change anything.

Dyte's stage management APIs allow hosts to receive and manage stage requests as well as leave and join the stage.

This method enables the user to be on stage and let them interact with other peers in the meeting.

dyteClient . stage . join ( ) ;



This method lets user leave the stage and. Additionally, their audio/video will no longet be visible to others in the room.

dyteClient . stage . leave ( ) ;



A privileged user can grant access to stage for a set of users with grantAccess method.

Parameters Type peer DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant

dyteClient . stage . grantAccess ( peer ) ;



To grant access to all stage requests at a time, you can user grantAccessToAll() method. This method takes no parameters.

dyteClient . stage . grantAccessToAll ( ) ;



A privileged user can deny access to stage for a set of users with denyAccess method.

Parameters Type peer DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant

dyteClient . stage . denyAccess ( peer ) ;



To deny all stage requests at a time, you can user denyAccessToAll() method. This method takes no parameters.

dyteClient . stage . denyAccessToAll ( ) ;



A privileged user can kick a participant from stage with kick method.

Parameters Type peer DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant

dyteClient . stage . kick ( peer ) ;



Dyte's stage management APIs allow participant to receive and manage stage requests as well as leave and join the stage.

This method is used to create a new stage request which can be approved by the host.

dyteClient . stage . requestAccess ( ) ;



You can call this method in order to cancel your stage request.

dyteClient . stage . withdrawJoinRequest ( ) ;



To be able to listen to stage events, you need to attach a stage events listener as:

class StageEventListener extends DyteStageEventsListener {

. . .



@override

void onStageStatusUpdated ( DyteStageStatus status ) {



}

. . .

}



dyteClient . addStageEventsListener ( StageEventsListener ( ) )



When the stage status of local user is updated, this event is triggered. It contains updated stage status as an argument.

@override

void onStageStatusUpdated ( DyteStageStatus status ) {



}



Here are a list of events the stage occurs: