Events
Emit events to the meeting
The
emitEvent method is used to emit custom events to the (client SDK)
meeting. These can be listened for inside client SDK.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|eventName
|string
|Name of the custom event.
|-
|true
|data
|any
|Event payload.
|-
|false
plugin.room.emitEvent('myAwesomeEvent');
Inside the Client SDK
const plugin = meeting.plugins.all.get('...');
plugin.on('myAwesomeEvent', () => {
// do something ...
});
Listen for events from the meeting
The
on and
addListener methods are used to listen for events (can also be
user defined) coming from the client SDK.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|eventName
|RoomEvents
|string
|Name of the event.
|-
|true
|callback
|Function
|The callback method that gets execute when the event occurs.
|-
|true
|Event Name
|Description
|peerLeft
|Emitted when a participant leaves the meeting. (not emitted for self)
|peerJoined
|Emitted when a new participant joins the meeting. (not emitted for self)
|newChatMessage
|Emitted when a chat message is sent to the room or the current user (self).
type RoomEvents = 'peerLeft' | 'peerJoined' | 'newChatMessage';
plugin.room.on('peerJoined', () => { ... });
Alias:
plugin.room.addListener('peerJoined', () => { ... });
```
### Remove event listeners
```tsx
plugin.room.removeListeners('peerJoined');