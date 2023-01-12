On this page

The emitEvent method is used to emit custom events to the (client SDK) meeting. These can be listened for inside client SDK.

Param Type Description Default Value Required eventName string Name of the custom event. - true data any Event payload. - false

plugin . room . emitEvent ( 'myAwesomeEvent' ) ;



Inside the Client SDK

const plugin = meeting . plugins . all . get ( '...' ) ;

plugin . on ( 'myAwesomeEvent' , ( ) => {



} ) ;



The on and addListener methods are used to listen for events (can also be user defined) coming from the client SDK.

Param Type Description Default Value Required eventName RoomEvents string Name of the event. - true callback Function The callback method that gets execute when the event occurs. - true

Event Name Description peerLeft Emitted when a participant leaves the meeting. (not emitted for self) peerJoined Emitted when a new participant joins the meeting. (not emitted for self) newChatMessage Emitted when a chat message is sent to the room or the current user (self).

type RoomEvents = 'peerLeft' | 'peerJoined' | 'newChatMessage' ;



plugin . room . on ( 'peerJoined' , ( ) => { ... } ) ;



