Manage your Plugin

Dyte lets you publish multiple versions of your plugins. You can choose to deploy a specific version.

List all available versions of your plugin

dyte plugins version list



You can now select the version you wish to deploy.

dyte plugins version change-latest -v < version >



Unpublishing a plugin removes all versions of it from our database and your meetings.

dyte plugins unpublish



If you wish to delete a specific version of the plugin you can do that with

dyte plugins version delete -v < version >



You can update your dyte-config to update properties like name, description, build path and more. These changes will reflect once you publish or deploy the plugin.

Each Dyte user is associated to a preset. This preset dictates the meeting expirence for that user. You can customize how this preset can interact with a plugin using the Preset Editor.

In your preset editor you can select the plugins you want a preset to have access to.

Manage Plugin Interactions

We let you manage how your users interacts with a plugin. This setting can be configured differently for each plugin.

Control Description View Only The user can only view the plugin. Full Access The user can interact with the plugin and has control over it.

Manage Access Control.

You can specify who has access to launch/close plugins.

Control Description Launch Preset can launch plugins Close Preset can close plugins Control Preset can give others the access to launch/close plugins temporarily

Understand how you can use the modules and offerings provided by the Plugin SDK to build your plugin.