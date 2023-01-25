On this page

Quickstart

before you start Before you start working with Dyte's Plugin SDK, make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte guide.

Short on time? No problem. This document covers everything you need in order to quickly get started with building your own collaborative plugin.

You can use Dyte CLI to create your plugin.

cd < your-project-directory >



dyte plugins create



This command asks you a bunch of questions and then generates a dyte-config.json for you. This file must always stay in the root of your folder.

You can customise a bunch of properties for your plugin using this config file. It allows you to change the name, description, logo, build config and more. Read More

important Do not change the value of pluginId in your config file.

Here's what a basic config file would look like:

{

"name" : "my-plugin" ,

"version" : "1.x.x" ,

"description" : "Add a short description for your plugin here" ,

"pluginId" : "79936149-758e-4d8d-8366-23deaxxxxxxx" ,

"picture" : "https://dyte-uploads.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/dyte.png" ,

"url" : "https://79936149-758e-4d8d-8366-23deaxxxxxxx-latest.plugins.dyte.app" ,

"files" : {

"include" : [ "index.html" , "**/*" ] ,

"exclude" : [ "**/*.ts" , "*.md" ]

} ,

"tags" : [ "#plugin" ] ,

"author" : "" ,

"repository" : ""

}



Now that your plugin is created, It's time to start building. Dyte's devTools module provides a live playground like experience to help you build your plugin locally.

The code snippet below shows how you can use it:

< body >

< dyte - meeting id = "my-meeting" > < / dyte - meeting >



< script >

const init = async ( ) => {

const meeting = await DyteClient . init ( {

authToken : '' ,

roomName : '' ,

defaults : {

audio : true ,

video : true ,

} ,

modules : {

devTools : {

plugin : [ {

name : 'My Awesome Plugin' ,

port : '5000'

} ] ,

} } } ) ;



document . getElementById ( 'my-meeting' ) . meeting = meeting ;

} ;



init ( ) ;

< / script >

< / body >



Now run your plugin on the port specified, In this case localhost:5000 . Et voila! Your live plugin is now available to be developed locally.

npm

yarn

CDN npm install @dytesdk/plugin-sdk

yarn add @dytesdk/plugin-sdk

< script src = " https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/plugin-sdk " />



This is a simple plugin that greets every new person who joins the meeting.