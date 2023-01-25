Frequently Asked Questions
Here are some frequently asked questions about the Plugin SDK.
What is the difference between
DytePlugin.init() and
DytePlugin.ready()?
plugin.init() is called to initialise the plugin and
plugin.ready() is called when the plugin is ready to emit and receive events from the client app. Usually these events occur one after the other and the user need not manually call
plugin.ready().
plugin.ready() can be manually used to control when this communication starts.
import DytePlugin from "@dytesdk/plugin-sdk";
...
const plugin = await DytePlugin.init({ready: false});
// .. do something
plugin.ready();
When are participant related events fired?
Peer events like
peerLeft and
peerJoined are only fired for when another participant leaves/joins the meeting, not for the current user.
These events can be called like so.
import DytePlugin from "@dytesdk/plugin-sdk";
...
const plugin = await DytePlugin.init();
plugin.on('peerJoined', (peer) => {
console.log(peer);
});
plugin.on('peerLeft', (peer) => {
console.log(peer);
});