On this page

Exchange data between plugin and meeting

Plugin SDK allows you to exchange data between the dyte meeting and the plugin. This guide talks about how this can be done:

The ready event is emitted once the plugin is ready to accept data from the client SDK. all custom events must be sent only after this event is emitted.

The sendData method accepts an object with the following properties:

Property Description Type eventName Name of the event. string data The data you wish to send to the plugin. any

const id = '<your-plugin-id>' ;

const plugin = meeting . plugins . all . get ( id ) ;



plugin . on ( 'ready' , ( ) => {

plugin . sendData ( {

eventName : 'customEventToPlugin' ,

data : '<your-custom-data>' ,

} ) ;

} ) ;



const id = '<your-plugin-id>' ;

const plugin = meeting . plugins . all . get ( id ) ;



plugin . on ( 'myAwesomeEvent' , ( data ) => {

console . log ( data ) ;

} ) ;



The emitEvent method is used to emit custom events to the (client SDK) room.

import DytePlugin from "@dytesdk/plugin-sdk" ;



const plugin = DytePlugin . init ( ) ;



plugin . room . emitEvent ( 'myAwesomeEvent' , { ... } ) ;

