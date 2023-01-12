Exchange data between plugin and meeting
Plugin SDK allows you to exchange data between the dyte meeting and the plugin. This guide talks about how this can be done:
Client SDK
Send custom messages to plugin SDK
The
ready event is emitted once the plugin is ready to accept data from the
client SDK. all custom events must be sent only after this event is emitted.
The
sendData method accepts an object with the following properties:
|Property
|Description
|Type
|eventName
|Name of the event.
|string
|data
|The data you wish to send to the plugin.
|any
const id = '<your-plugin-id>';
const plugin = meeting.plugins.all.get(id);
plugin.on('ready', () => {
plugin.sendData({
eventName: 'customEventToPlugin',
data: '<your-custom-data>',
});
});
Listen for custom events from plugin SDK
const id = '<your-plugin-id>';
const plugin = meeting.plugins.all.get(id);
plugin.on('myAwesomeEvent', (data) => {
console.log(data);
});
Plugin SDK
Send custom events to the dyte meeting
The emitEvent method is used to emit custom events to the (client SDK) room.
import DytePlugin from "@dytesdk/plugin-sdk";
const plugin = DytePlugin.init();
plugin.room.emitEvent('myAwesomeEvent', {...});
Listen for custom messages from the dyte meeting
import DytePlugin from '@dytesdk/plugin-sdk';
const plugin = DytePlugin.init();
plugin.room.on('customEventToPlugin', (data) => {
console.log(data);
});