Exchange data between plugin and meeting

Plugin SDK allows you to exchange data between the dyte meeting and the plugin. This guide talks about how this can be done:

Client SDK

Send custom messages to plugin SDK

The ready event is emitted once the plugin is ready to accept data from the client SDK. all custom events must be sent only after this event is emitted.

The sendData method accepts an object with the following properties:

PropertyDescriptionType
eventNameName of the event.string
dataThe data you wish to send to the plugin.any
const id = '<your-plugin-id>';
const plugin = meeting.plugins.all.get(id);

plugin.on('ready', () => {
  plugin.sendData({
    eventName: 'customEventToPlugin',
    data: '<your-custom-data>',
  });
});

Listen for custom events from plugin SDK

const id = '<your-plugin-id>';
const plugin = meeting.plugins.all.get(id);

plugin.on('myAwesomeEvent', (data) => {
  console.log(data);
});

Plugin SDK

Send custom events to the dyte meeting

The emitEvent method is used to emit custom events to the (client SDK) room.

import DytePlugin from "@dytesdk/plugin-sdk";

const plugin = DytePlugin.init();

plugin.room.emitEvent('myAwesomeEvent', {...});

Listen for custom messages from the dyte meeting

import DytePlugin from '@dytesdk/plugin-sdk';

const plugin = DytePlugin.init();

plugin.room.on('customEventToPlugin', (data) => {
  console.log(data);
});