Create a Plugin
prerequisites
Ensure that Dyte CLI is installed on your machine. Run the command
dyte helpto verify. For more information on how to install Dyte CLI, see Setup Dyte CLI.
Create an account on the Dyte Developer Portal if you haven't already.
Steps to create your plugin
You can use Dyte CLI to create your plugin.
cd <your-project-directory>
dyte plugins create
This command asks you a bunch of questions and then generates a dyte-config.json for you. You can use this JSON file to configure your plugin properties. This file must always stay in the root of your folder.
Use this command to verify if your plugin was created
dyte plugins ls
Next Step
Learn how you can use
dyte-config.json to customize your plugin's name,
description, logo, build config and more.