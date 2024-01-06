On this page

Configure Plugin Properties

Dyte allows you to customize various parameters of the Plugins. Using dyte-config.json , you can customize the Plugins such as the name, description, icon, tags, and so on. When you create a plugin with the Dyte CLI, dyte-config.json is automatically generated for you.

important It is important to generate dyte-config.json using the Dyte CLI. Each config files comes with a unique plugin ID generated by Dyte. This ID cannot be modified.

Here is a list of all properties the config object can have:

Property Descriptionn Type Required name Name of the plugin. string true version Version of the plugin. string true description A brief about your plugin, this shows in the plugins tab of the meeting. string true PluginId A unique identifier generated by Dyte. Can't be modified. string true picture URL for plugin icon. string true url URL where the plugin would be deployed. Auto Generated. string false files An object which store lists of files/paths to be included and excluded. Object true tags List of relevant keywords or topics. string[] true author Name of the creator. string false repository URL for the Github/Gitlab repository. string false

This is what a basic config object looks like:

{

"name" : "my-plugin" ,

"version" : "0.0.X" ,

"description" : "Add a short description for your plugin here" ,

"pluginId" : "79936149-758e-4d8d-8366-23deaxxxxxxx" ,

"picture" : "https://dyte-uploads.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/dyte.png" ,

"url" : "https://79936149-758e-4d8d-8366-23deaxxxxxxx-latest.plugins.dyte.app" ,

"files" : {

"include" : [

"index.html" ,

"**/*"

] ,

"exclude" : [

"**/*.ts" ,

"*.md"

]

} ,

"tags" : [ "#plugin" ] ,

"author" : "" ,

"repository" : "" ,

}



