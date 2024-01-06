Configure Plugin Properties
Dyte allows you to customize various parameters of the Plugins. Using
dyte-config.json, you can customize the Plugins such as the name, description,
icon, tags, and so on. When you create a plugin with the Dyte CLI,
dyte-config.json is automatically generated for you.
important
It is important to generate
dyte-config.json using the
Dyte CLI. Each config files comes with a
unique plugin ID generated by Dyte. This ID cannot be modified.
Properties of
dyte-config
Here is a list of all properties the config object can have:
|Property
|Descriptionn
|Type
|Required
|name
|Name of the plugin.
string
|true
|version
|Version of the plugin.
string
|true
|description
|A brief about your plugin, this shows in the plugins tab of the meeting.
string
|true
|PluginId
|A unique identifier generated by Dyte. Can't be modified.
string
|true
|picture
|URL for plugin icon.
string
|true
|url
|URL where the plugin would be deployed. Auto Generated.
string
|false
|files
|An object which store lists of files/paths to be included and excluded.
Object
|true
|tags
|List of relevant keywords or topics.
string[]
|true
|author
|Name of the creator.
string
|false
|repository
|URL for the Github/Gitlab repository.
string
|false
This is what a basic config object looks like:
{
"name": "my-plugin",
"version": "0.0.X",
"description": "Add a short description for your plugin here",
"pluginId": "79936149-758e-4d8d-8366-23deaxxxxxxx",
"picture": "https://dyte-uploads.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/dyte.png",
"url": "https://79936149-758e-4d8d-8366-23deaxxxxxxx-latest.plugins.dyte.app",
"files": {
"include": [
"index.html",
"**/*"
],
"exclude": [
"**/*.ts",
"*.md"
]
},
"tags": ["#plugin"],
"author": "",
"repository": "",
}
Next Step
Learn how you can setup your development environment for a seamless development experience.