Plugins
You may create, manage, and host your own custom plugins with the help of the
dyte plugins subcommand.
Overview
You can publish plugins for your organization on Dyte. We manage only the client-side code for plugins, the backend for a plugin (if any) will not be hosted by Dyte. Therefore, server-side templating is not supported in plugins.
Every functional Dyte plugin requires a configuration file, which is named
dyte-config.json by default. This contains details about the plugin such as
the
pluginId,
name,
version,
description, etc. This file is
auto-generated upon running the
dyte plugins create command, which is
explained in detail later. You can know more about the
dyte-config.json file
in the description for the
publish subcommand.
TL;DR
In order to create and publish a plugin, you need to do the following.
- Run
dyte plugins create, and enter the details. This should create a
dyte-config.jsonfile.
- Copy the
dyte-config.jsoninto the folder containing the
index.htmlfile of your plugin. If you're using a frontend library like React, this would be the build folder.
- Change your directory to the folder containing the
index.htmland
dyte-config.jsonfiles.
- Modify the
dyte-config.jsonfile to update the version and the files that will be included and excluded while generating the plugin archive.
- Run
dyte plugins publish -lor
dyte plugins publish --latestto upload and serve your plugin on Dyte.
Usage
Creating a plugin
You can use the following subcommand to create a new Dyte plugin. This sends an
API request to register a new plugin under your organization. Additionally, it
creates a file called
dyte-config.json, which is essential for the plugin to
function properly.
dyte plugins create
Listing your plugins
The
list | ls subcommand can be used to list the names and IDs of all plugins
that were created by your organization.
dyte plugins ls
Viewing plugin details
The
describe subcommand logs the details of a plugin. The
pluginId is
required.
dyte plugins describe -p <plugin id>
Deleting a plugin
With the help of the
delete | rm subcommand, you can delete an existing
plugin. The
pluginId is required.
dyte plugins rm -p <plugin id>
Updating a plugin
To update the details of a plugin, you can use the
update subcommand. The
pluginId is required.
dyte plugins update -p <plugin id>
Releasing plugins
Packaging a plugin
In order to publish a plugin, a
.dyt archive is created with all the
client-side source code and the
dyte-config.json file. This file is required
by the
publish subcommand, which also internally generates this archive. You
can use the
pack command if you just want to generate the archive, but do not
want to publish it.
dyte plugins pack
Publishing a plugin
The
publish subcommand handles publishing a plugin on Dyte. You must run this
command in the directory where the
dyte-config.json and the
index.html files
of your plugin are present. In the
dyte-config.json, you can also describe the
files you want to include in and exclude from the archive. In order to publish a
plugin, you must follow these steps:
- Copy the
dyte-config.json(which was created by the
dyte plugins createcommand) into the folder containing your
index.htmlfile. In case you're using a frontend library like React, you must copy
dyte-config.jsoninto the
buildfolder.
- Update the plugin version in
dyte-config.json.
- Run
dyte plugins publish -l.
The
-l or
--latest option is required if you want your plugin's new
version to be deployed. If the
-l option is absent, the new version of the
plugin will be saved in our storage bucket, but it will not be served. In that
case, an older version (if any) will be served. You may not use the
-l option
if you want to upload your code to the storage bucket but you do not want to
serve it.
dyte plugins publish -l
Unpublishing a plugin
The
unpublish subcommand can be used if you want do not want your plugin to
show up on the Dyte plugins panel. The
pluginId is required.
dyte plugins unpublish
not show up on the panel (and thus become unusable). :::
Versioning
The
version subcommand has 3 subcommands of its own. The
pluginId is
required for each of these subcommands.
List
version list can be used to list all versions of your Dyte plugin.
dyte plugins version list
Delete
version delete can be used to delete a particular version of your Dyte plugin.
This accepts the version you want to delete with the help of the
-v option.
dyte plugins version delete -v <version>
Change latest
version change-latest can be used to change the version of your plugin that is
served. This accepts the version you want to serve with the help of the
-v
option.
dyte plugins version change-latest -v <version>