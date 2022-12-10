Recordings
The CLI lets you start, stop, view and configure meeting recordings.
Configuration
Set up your recording configuration by running:
dyte recordings config
You will be asked a series of questions about the configuration you'd like for your recordings.
If you don't know the answers to these questions, it's fine to skip this
or it can be the simple ID used by our meetings in the browser, eg:
aoiler-tlmbwi :::
Viewing recordings
Listing
You can view a list of all recordings for a meeting by running:
dyte recordings list
Getting a particular recording
You can view the details for a particular recording by running
dyte recordings get <meeting id> <recording id>
dyte recordings stop command will helpfully output the complete
command you need to retrieve that particular recording! :::