Recordings

The CLI lets you start, stop, view and configure meeting recordings.

Configuration

Set up your recording configuration by running:

dyte recordings config

You will be asked a series of questions about the configuration you'd like for your recordings.

If you don't know the answers to these questions, it's fine to skip this

step. Our defaults are robust! :::

Controlling recordings

Starting

You can start recording a meeting by running:

dyte recordings start <meeting id>

Stopping

You can end a recording by running:

dyte recordings stop <meeting id>

or it can be the simple ID used by our meetings in the browser, eg: aoiler-tlmbwi :::

Viewing recordings

Listing

You can view a list of all recordings for a meeting by running:

dyte recordings list

Getting a particular recording

You can view the details for a particular recording by running

dyte recordings get <meeting id> <recording id>
The dyte recordings stop command will helpfully output the complete

command you need to retrieve that particular recording! :::