The CLI lets you start, stop, view and configure meeting recordings.

Set up your recording configuration by running:

dyte recordings config



You will be asked a series of questions about the configuration you'd like for your recordings.

If you don't know the answers to these questions, it's fine to skip this step. Our defaults are robust! ::: You can start recording a meeting by running: dyte recordings start < meeting id >

You can end a recording by running: dyte recordings stop < meeting id >



or it can be the simple ID used by our meetings in the browser, eg: aoiler-tlmbwi :::

You can view a list of all recordings for a meeting by running:

dyte recordings list



You can view the details for a particular recording by running

dyte recordings get < meeting id > < recording id >

