Returns the 12 digit unique ID of the room, eg: afuxxx-rusxxx .

const id = await plugin . room . getID ( ) ;



Returns the id of the user that enabled the plugin.

const host = await plugin . room . enabledBy ( ) ;



Returns the name (meeting title) of the room.

const name = await plugin . room . getName ( ) ;



Returns a list of all the participants in the meeting (excluding self).

const peers = await plugin . room . getPeers ( ) ;



This method returns the participant object, It takes an optional ID param. A user can get his details by not passing an ID .

const id = '..,' ;

const participant = await plugin . room . getPeer ( id ) ;



const self = await plugin . room . getPeer ( ) ;



note The getPeer method returns undefined if the peer with given ID has left the meeting.

Sends a text, image or file message to the meeting.

Param Type Description Default Value Required message ChatMessage Chat message payload. - true

type ChatMessage =

| { type : 'text' ; message : string }

| { type : 'image' ; image : File }

| { type : 'file' ; file : File } ;

