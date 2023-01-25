Methods
Get Room ID
Returns the 12 digit unique ID of the room, eg:
afuxxx-rusxxx.
const id = await plugin.room.getID();
Get ID of plugin Initiator
Returns the id of the user that enabled the plugin.
const host = await plugin.room.enabledBy();
Get Room Name
Returns the name (meeting title) of the room.
const name = await plugin.room.getName();
Get All Peers
Returns a list of all the participants in the meeting (excluding self).
const peers = await plugin.room.getPeers();
Get Peer
This method returns the participant object, It takes an optional
ID param. A
user can get his details by not passing an
ID.
const id = '..,';
const participant = await plugin.room.getPeer(id);
const self = await plugin.room.getPeer();
note
The
getPeer method returns
undefined if the peer with given
ID has left
the meeting.
Send Chat Message
Sends a text, image or file message to the meeting.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|message
|ChatMessage
|Chat message payload.
|-
|true
type ChatMessage =
| { type: 'text'; message: string }
| { type: 'image'; image: File }
| { type: 'file'; file: File };
const message: ChatMessage = {
type: 'text',
message: 'Hello everyone',
};
await plugin.room.sendChatMessage(message);