Introduction
The
stores module exposes methods for creating and managing plugin stores.
Plugin store is a temporary realtime database provided with Plugin SDK that can help you manage your data better. Each entry in the store is a key-pair value.
The value can assume the following types:
|Data Types
|String
|Number
|Object
|Array
|Map
|Set
Create a Store
You can create a global store (Realtime store) or a local store (Available only to you, not other users).
note
This method only creates a store for the current user (self), hence it must be executed for every user.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|key
|string
|Name of the store.
|-
|true
|options
|Options
|The options object
|{ local: false }
|false
options.local
|boolean
|Creates a local store when true.
|false
|false
type Options = {
local: boolean;
};
// create a global store
plugin.stores.create('myStore');
// create a local store
const options: Options = { local: true };
plugin.stores.create('myLocalStore', options);
Populate Stores
The
populate method populates the global plugin stores from the backend.
Ideally used right after initialisation.
await plugin.stores.populate('myStore');
Delete a Store
You can delete a store using the store name.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|key
|string
|Name of the store.
|-
|true
|options
|Options
|The options object
|{ local: false }
|false
options.local
|boolean
|Deletes a local store when true.
|false
|false
// delete a global store
await plugin.stores.delete('myStore');
// delete a local store
plugin.stores.delete('myLocalStore', { local: true });
Get a Store
You can fetch a global store using the store name.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|key
|string
|Name of the store.
|-
|true
|options
|Options
|The options object
|{ local: false }
|false
options.local
|boolean
|Gets a local store when true.
|false
|false
// get a global store
const store = plugin.stores.get('myStore');
// get a local store
const localStore = plugin.stores.get('myLocalStore', { local: true });