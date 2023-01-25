On this page

Introduction

The stores module exposes methods for creating and managing plugin stores.

Plugin store is a temporary realtime database provided with Plugin SDK that can help you manage your data better. Each entry in the store is a key-pair value.

The value can assume the following types:

Data Types String Number Object Array Map Set

You can create a global store (Realtime store) or a local store (Available only to you, not other users).

note This method only creates a store for the current user (self), hence it must be executed for every user.

Param Type Description Default Value Required key string Name of the store. - true options Options The options object { local: false } false options.local boolean Creates a local store when true. false false

type Options = {

local : boolean ;

} ;





plugin . stores . create ( 'myStore' ) ;





const options : Options = { local : true } ;

plugin . stores . create ( 'myLocalStore' , options ) ;



The populate method populates the global plugin stores from the backend. Ideally used right after initialisation.

await plugin . stores . populate ( 'myStore' ) ;



You can delete a store using the store name.

Param Type Description Default Value Required key string Name of the store. - true options Options The options object { local: false } false options.local boolean Deletes a local store when true. false false



await plugin . stores . delete ( 'myStore' ) ;





plugin . stores . delete ( 'myLocalStore' , { local : true } ) ;



You can fetch a global store using the store name.

Param Type Description Default Value Required key string Name of the store. - true options Options The options object { local: false } false options.local boolean Gets a local store when true. false false