On this page

Operations on Store

There are two kinds of stores global (realtime) and local (accessible only to the person who created them). You can perform CRUD operations on each store.

const store = plugin . stores . create ( 'myStore' ) ;



const name = store . name ;



const isLocal = store . isLocal ;



Param Type Description Default Value Required key string Unique identifier used to store value. - true value any Data to be set. - true

await store . set ( 'key' , { ... } ) ;



Updates an already existing value in the store. If the stored value is ['a', 'b'] , the operation store.update('key', ['c']) will modify the value to ['a','b','c'] .

Param Type Description Default Value Required key string Unique identifier used to update value. - true value any Data to be updated. - true

await store . update ( 'key' , { ... } ) ;



Param Type Description Default Value Required key string Unique identifier used to get a value. - true

store . get ( 'key' ) ;



Param Type Description Default Value Required key string Unique identifier used to delete a value. - true

await store . delete ( 'key' ) ;



store . getAll ( ) ;



Attaches an event listener on store key's to listen for data change on a specific key. Ideally called just after store is created.

Param Type Description Default Value Required key string Unique identifier. - true

store . subscribe ( 'key' , ( ) => { ... } ) ;



Removes all event listeners attached to a store key.

Param Type Description Default Value Required key string Unique identifier. - true