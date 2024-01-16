Operations on Store
There are two kinds of stores global (realtime) and local (accessible only to the person who created them). You can perform CRUD operations on each store.
const store = plugin.stores.create('myStore');
Get store name
const name = store.name;
Check if store is local
const isLocal = store.isLocal;
Set a value
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|key
|string
|Unique identifier used to store value.
|-
|true
|value
|any
|Data to be set.
|-
|true
await store.set('key', { ... });
Update a value
Updates an already existing value in the store. If the stored value is
['a', 'b'], the operation
store.update('key', ['c']) will modify the value
to
['a','b','c'].
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|key
|string
|Unique identifier used to update value.
|-
|true
|value
|any
|Data to be updated.
|-
|true
await store.update('key', { ... });
Get a value
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|key
|string
|Unique identifier used to get a value.
|-
|true
store.get('key');
Delete a value
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|key
|string
|Unique identifier used to delete a value.
|-
|true
await store.delete('key');
Get all data
store.getAll();
Subscribe to data change
Attaches an event listener on store key's to listen for data change on a specific key. Ideally called just after store is created.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|key
|string
|Unique identifier.
|-
|true
store.subscribe('key', () => { ... });
Unsubscribe to data change
Removes all event listeners attached to a store key.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|key
|string
|Unique identifier.
|-
|true
store.unsubscribe('key');