Initialize Plugin

The DytePlugin class is the root class of Plugin SDK. It is the main entry point of the SDK. It is the only class that you need to instantiate in order to use the SDK.

A plugin object can be created using DytePlugin.init() method. The init() method can take an optional config object.

tip Do checkout “Guides” for end to end examples on the usage of these modules.

The following is the schema for the config object :

Param Type Description Default Value Required authToken string Authorisation token. auto-filled by client SDK. false baseURL string Server URL being used by the parent app. auto-filled by client SDK. false parentURL string URL of the parent app the plugin is opened in. auto-filled by client SDK. false pluginId string ID generated using Dyte CLI. auto-filled by client SDK. false ready boolean true when the plugin initialization has completed. true false