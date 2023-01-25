Initialize Plugin
The DytePlugin class is the root class of Plugin SDK. It is the main entry point of the SDK. It is the only class that you need to instantiate in order to use the SDK.
A plugin object can be created using
DytePlugin.init() method. The
init()
method can take an optional
config object.
tip
Do checkout “Guides” for end to end examples on the usage of these modules.
The following is the schema for the
config object :
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|authToken
|string
|Authorisation token.
|auto-filled by client SDK.
|false
|baseURL
|string
|Server URL being used by the parent app.
|auto-filled by client SDK.
|false
|parentURL
|string
|URL of the parent app the plugin is opened in.
|auto-filled by client SDK.
|false
|pluginId
|string
|ID generated using Dyte CLI.
|auto-filled by client SDK.
|false
|ready
|boolean
true when the plugin initialization has completed.
true
|false
import DytePlugin from "@dytesdk/plugin-sdk";
...
const plugin = DytePlugin.init();
await plugin.stores.populate('storeName');