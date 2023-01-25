Methods
Initialize
This method initializes the SDK and returns a plugin object. The Client SDK
(web/mobile) receives a
ready event once the initialisation is complete.
the
ready event signifies that the plugin is now ready for event/data
exchange.
const plugin = await DytePlugin.init();
Initialize without data exchange
This method initializes the SDK without emitting a
ready event to the client
SDK. The user can choose to manually emit this later when the plugin is ready to
start event/data exchange with client SDK.
const plugin = await DytePlugin.init({ ready: false });
// do something ...
plugin.ready();
Methods specific to staggered plugins
Before you start
Staggered plugins are plugins that are enabled only for specific users. By default these are only enabled for the user that opens them.
Enable plugin for all users
await plugin.enableForAll();
Enable plugin for specific users
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|peerIds
string[]
|List of peer IDs for which plugin has to be enabled.
|-
|false
const peerIds: string[] = ['...'];
await plugin.enableForPeers(peerIds);
Disable plugin for all users
await plugin.disableForAll();
Disable plugin for specific users
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|peerIds
string[]
|List of peer IDs for which plugin has to be disabled.
|-
|false
const peerIds: string[] = ['...'];
await plugin.disableForPeers(peerIds);