On this page

Methods

This method initializes the SDK and returns a plugin object. The Client SDK (web/mobile) receives a ready event once the initialisation is complete.

the ready event signifies that the plugin is now ready for event/data exchange.

const plugin = await DytePlugin . init ( ) ;



This method initializes the SDK without emitting a ready event to the client SDK. The user can choose to manually emit this later when the plugin is ready to start event/data exchange with client SDK.

const plugin = await DytePlugin . init ( { ready : false } ) ;



plugin . ready ( ) ;



Before you start Staggered plugins are plugins that are enabled only for specific users. By default these are only enabled for the user that opens them.

await plugin . enableForAll ( ) ;



Param Type Description Default Value Required peerIds string[] List of peer IDs for which plugin has to be enabled. - false

const peerIds : string [ ] = [ '...' ] ;

await plugin . enableForPeers ( peerIds ) ;



await plugin . disableForAll ( ) ;



Param Type Description Default Value Required peerIds string[] List of peer IDs for which plugin has to be disabled. - false