Events
The plugin provides certain methods to emit custom events to other peers in the meeting. You can emit these events to all peers or selected peers.
Emit a custom event to other peers
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
|eventName
|string
|Name of the event.
|-
|true
|data
|any
|Event payload.
|-
|false
|peerIds
|string[]
|IDs of peers to whom you wish to emit the event.
|-
|false
Note a few event names are reserved and cannot be used:
enabled- Emitted when a plugin is enabled.
closed- Emitted when a plugin is closed.
dyteStateUpdate- Emitted when the state of the plugin has changed.
ready- Emitted when the plugin is ready to exchange data with client SDK.
toggleViewMode- Emitted when the control is toggled for users with view-only permissions for a plugin.
plugin.emit('myAwesomeEvent', { key: 'value' });
const peerIds = ['...'];
plugin.emit('myAwesomeEvent', { key: 'value' }, peerIds);
Listen for custom events from other peers
plugin.on('myAwesomeEvent', (data) => {
console.log('do something');
});
Alias:
plugin.addListener('myAwesomeEvent', (data) => {
console.log('do something');
});
Remove event listeners
plugin.removeListeners('myAwesomeEvent');