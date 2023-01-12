Skip to main content

Events

The plugin provides certain methods to emit custom events to other peers in the meeting. You can emit these events to all peers or selected peers.

Emit a custom event to other peers

ParamTypeDescriptionDefault ValueRequired
eventNamestringName of the event.-true
dataanyEvent payload.-false
peerIdsstring[]IDs of peers to whom you wish to emit the event.-false

Note a few event names are reserved and cannot be used:

  • enabled - Emitted when a plugin is enabled.
  • closed - Emitted when a plugin is closed.
  • dyteStateUpdate - Emitted when the state of the plugin has changed.
  • ready - Emitted when the plugin is ready to exchange data with client SDK.
  • toggleViewMode - Emitted when the control is toggled for users with view-only permissions for a plugin.
plugin.emit('myAwesomeEvent', { key: 'value' });
const peerIds = ['...'];
plugin.emit('myAwesomeEvent', { key: 'value' }, peerIds);

Listen for custom events from other peers

plugin.on('myAwesomeEvent', (data) => {
  console.log('do something');
});

Alias:

plugin.addListener('myAwesomeEvent', (data) => {
  console.log('do something');
});

Remove event listeners

plugin.removeListeners('myAwesomeEvent');