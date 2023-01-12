On this page

Events

The plugin provides certain methods to emit custom events to other peers in the meeting. You can emit these events to all peers or selected peers.

Param Type Description Default Value Required eventName string Name of the event. - true data any Event payload. - false peerIds string[] IDs of peers to whom you wish to emit the event. - false

Note a few event names are reserved and cannot be used:

enabled - Emitted when a plugin is enabled.

- Emitted when a plugin is enabled. closed - Emitted when a plugin is closed.

- Emitted when a plugin is closed. dyteStateUpdate - Emitted when the state of the plugin has changed.

- Emitted when the state of the plugin has changed. ready - Emitted when the plugin is ready to exchange data with client SDK.

- Emitted when the plugin is ready to exchange data with client SDK. toggleViewMode - Emitted when the control is toggled for users with view-only permissions for a plugin.

plugin . emit ( 'myAwesomeEvent' , { key : 'value' } ) ;



const peerIds = [ '...' ] ;

plugin . emit ( 'myAwesomeEvent' , { key : 'value' } , peerIds ) ;



plugin . on ( 'myAwesomeEvent' , ( data ) => {

console . log ( 'do something' ) ;

} ) ;



Alias:

plugin . addListener ( 'myAwesomeEvent' , ( data ) => {

console . log ( 'do something' ) ;

} ) ;

