Participant Events

  • User connection changes, including join, leave, and when the host ends the session.
  • Any participant property change (include audio, video state changes)

Twilio

twilioRoom.on('participantConnected', (participant) => {
  // user joined
});

twilioVideo.on('participantDisconnected', (participant) => {
  // user left
});

Dyte

meeting.participants.joined.on('participantJoined', (participant) => {
  // user joined
});

meeting.participants.joined.on('participantLeft', (participant) => {
  // user left
});

Listen for all changes on participants

meeting.participants.joined.on('participantUpdated', (participant) => {
  // user updated
});

Leaving the Room

Twilio

twilioVideo.disconnect();

Dyte

meeting.leave();

Chat

Twilio has a seperate SDK for real time messaging, dyte provides it out of the box part of the same SDK

meeting.chat.messages; // []
meeting.chat.sendTextMessage('Hello');