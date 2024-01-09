On this page

🏗️ Misc

User connection changes, including join, leave, and when the host ends the session.

Any participant property change (include audio, video state changes)

Twilio

twilioRoom . on ( 'participantConnected' , ( participant ) => {



} ) ;



twilioVideo . on ( 'participantDisconnected' , ( participant ) => {



} ) ;



Dyte

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'participantJoined' , ( participant ) => {



} ) ;



meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'participantLeft' , ( participant ) => {



} ) ;



Listen for all changes on participants

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'participantUpdated' , ( participant ) => {



} ) ;



Twilio

twilioVideo . disconnect ( ) ;



Dyte

meeting . leave ( ) ;



Twilio has a seperate SDK for real time messaging, dyte provides it out of the box part of the same SDK