🏗️ Misc
Participant Events
- User connection changes, including join, leave, and when the host ends the session.
- Any participant property change (include audio, video state changes)
Twilio
twilioRoom.on('participantConnected', (participant) => {
// user joined
});
twilioVideo.on('participantDisconnected', (participant) => {
// user left
});
Dyte
meeting.participants.joined.on('participantJoined', (participant) => {
// user joined
});
meeting.participants.joined.on('participantLeft', (participant) => {
// user left
});
Listen for all changes on participants
meeting.participants.joined.on('participantUpdated', (participant) => {
// user updated
});
Leaving the Room
Twilio
twilioVideo.disconnect();
Dyte
meeting.leave();
Chat
Twilio has a seperate SDK for real time messaging, dyte provides it out of the box part of the same SDK
meeting.chat.messages; // []
meeting.chat.sendTextMessage('Hello');