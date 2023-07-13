On this page

Concepts: Basics

This topic guides you through the standard practices utilized in OpenTok Video API and illustrates how they correspond with Dyte's API. The main purpose of this tutorial is to support you in migrating an existing application from OpenTok to Dyte's video and audio APIs.

Here's a brief overview of the architecture used by OpenTok and Dyte.

OpenTok Basic Flow

Dyte Basic Flow

For more information on how to get started with Dyte, see Integrate Dyte.

To access OpenTok's API, you need an session ID and auth Token. You generate a token for each user connecting to an OpenTok session. For more information, Token Creation Overview.

Dyte uses Organization ID and API Key that you can get from the Developer Portal.

OpenTok Dyte Session ID Organization ID Auth token API Key

OpenTok utilizes Sessions to establish connections between participants, whereas Dyte uses Meetings for the same purpose.

OpenTok Dyte Session Meeting Session ID Meeting ID

In OpenTok, hashing function and secret are used to generate a participant access token. Foe example, for Java:

import com . opentok . OpenTok ;

import com . opentok . exception . OpenTokException ;



class Test {

public static void main ( String argv [ ] ) throws OpenTokException {





OpenTok opentok = new OpenTok ( API_KEY , API_SECRET ) ;





String sessionId = opentok . createSession ( ) . getSessionId ( ) ;



String token = opentok . generateToken ( sessionId ) ;

System . out . println ( token ) ;

}

}



In Dyte, you make a REST API call to Add Participant API which returns authToken .