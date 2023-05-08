On this page

Migrate from OpenTok to Dyte with Shim

The OpenTok Shim by Dyte is a package that allows you to migrate your video calling applications from OpenTok to Dyte infrastructure.

Dyte provides a set of shim libraries that serve as seamless replacements for the Vonage video APIs (previously known as Tokbox OpenTok). These shims serve as a fundamental building block for migrating your application from OpenTok to Dyte infrastructure.

The @dytesdk/opentok-shim package serves as a wrapper over the Dyte SDK with an external API that is fully compatible with Opentok JS. As a drop-in replacement for Opentok JS, it can handle most of the methods and events that are present in the original library.

Please contact us for any help or support with the migration.

To get started with the Dyte Shim for OpenTok, do the following:

Install the shim from the NPM registry using the following command:

npm install @dytesdk/opentok-shim



Once you have installed the package, you can use it in your project by importing it using the following statement:

import * as OT from "@dytesdk/opentok-shim" ;



The @dytesdk/opentok-shim shares the same API as the OpenTok video SDK. You can use most of the methods that are supported by it.

Here are a few examples.

To create a connection to an OpenTok session, you can use the OT.initSession() method. This method takes the following arguments:

Token

Session ID

You can obtain Dyte authentication token <DYTE-AUTH-TOKEN> using the Add a Participant API.

const token = "<DYTE-AUTH-TOKEN>" ;

const sessionId = "" ;

const session = OT . initSession ( token , sessionId ) ;



This establishes an OpenTok session and listens for events such as streamCreated , connectionCreated , and connectionDestroyed .