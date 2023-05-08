Migrate from OpenTok to Dyte with Shim
The OpenTok Shim by Dyte is a package that allows you to migrate your video calling applications from OpenTok to Dyte infrastructure.
- Dyte provides a set of shim libraries that serve as seamless replacements for the Vonage video APIs (previously known as Tokbox OpenTok). These shims serve as a fundamental building block for migrating your application from OpenTok to Dyte infrastructure.
- The
@dytesdk/opentok-shimpackage serves as a wrapper over the Dyte SDK with an external API that is fully compatible with Opentok JS. As a drop-in replacement for Opentok JS, it can handle most of the methods and events that are present in the original library.
Please contact us for any help or support with the migration.
Start migrating from OpenTok to Dyte with Shim
To get started with the Dyte Shim for OpenTok, do the following:
- Install the shim from the NPM registry using the following command:
npm install @dytesdk/opentok-shim
- Once you have installed the package, you can use it in your project by importing it using the following statement:
import * as OT from "@dytesdk/opentok-shim";
Usage
The
@dytesdk/opentok-shim shares the same API as the OpenTok video SDK. You can use most of the methods that are supported by it.
Here are a few examples.
Connection
To create a connection to an OpenTok session, you can use the
OT.initSession() method. This method takes the following arguments:
- Token
- Session ID
You can obtain Dyte authentication token
<DYTE-AUTH-TOKEN> using the Add a Participant API.
const token = "<DYTE-AUTH-TOKEN>";
const sessionId = "";
const session = OT.initSession(token, sessionId);
Listen for the events
This establishes an OpenTok session and listens for events such as
streamCreated,
connectionCreated, and
connectionDestroyed.
session.on("streamCreated", function streamCreated(event) {
console.log("[streamCreated] index.ts: ", event.stream);
session.subscribe(
event.stream,
"subscriber",
{
insertMode: "append",
width: "100%",
height: "100%",
},
handleError
);
// }
});
let connections: OT.Connection[] = [];
session.on("connectionCreated", (connectionCreatedEvent) => {
console.log("session connectionCreatedEvent: ", connectionCreatedEvent);
connections.push(connectionCreatedEvent.connection);
if (
connections.find(
(connection) =>
connection.connectionId ===
connectionCreatedEvent.connection.connectionId
)
) {
console.log("connection already exists");
return;
}
connections.push(connectionCreatedEvent.connection);
});
session.on("connectionDestroyed", (connectionDestroyedEvent) => {
console.log("session connectionDestroyedEvent: ", connectionDestroyedEvent);
connections = connections.filter(
(connection) =>
connection.connectionId !==
connectionDestroyedEvent.connection.connectionId
);
});