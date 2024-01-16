🎬 Media
Publish-Subscribe Model
In Twilio all the media operations are done using a publish subscribe model. Eg to show your video to a remote peer you
- Acquire your camera track
- Publish the track
- Listen for new track published events on remote peer
- Subscribe to the track on the remote peer if required
- Render the track
While this level of manual control is available on Dyte, but the default behaviour is much simpler
meeting.self.enableVideo();
It will internally acquire, publish, make the remote peer subscribe to the track
Video
While Twilio requires additional configuration to set the quality of the video, Dyte handles the video quality automatically based on network conditions and device capabilities. In low bandwidth environments Dyte prioritizes audio and FPS over video resolution.
Twilio
<div class="twilio-self-view" width="1920" height="1080"></div>
<style>
#twilio-self-view video {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
aspect-ratio: 16/9;
}
</div>
On the JS side
let localVideoTrack = await twilioVideo.createLocalVideoTrack({
height: { ideal: 720, min: 480, max: 1080 },
width: { ideal: 1280, min: 640, max: 1920 },
aspectRatio: 16 / 9,
});
twilioRoom.localParticipant.publishTrack(localVideoTrack);
const localMediaContainer = document.getElementById('twilio-self-view');
localMediaContainer!.appendChild(localVideoTrack.attach());
Dyte
To acquire and publish
meeting.self.enableVideo();
To render the video, use our web component library
<dyte-participant-tile participant={meeting.self} />
Turn the camera off
Twilio
Twilio Video is track based, so you must loop through each video track to unpublish the video, stop the video camera, and remove the video element from the DOM
twilioRoom.localParticipant.videoTracks.forEach((publication) => {
publication.unpublish();
publication.track.stop();
var selfTwilioVideo = document.getElementById('twilio-self-view-div');
selfTwilioVideo?.querySelector('video')?.remove();
});
Dyte
meeting.self.disableVideo();
Render a remote user video
Twilio
Twilio emits
participantConnected and
trackSubscribed events, Dyte emits a similar
videoUpdate (but you don't need to listen for this event)
twilioRoom.on('participantConnected', (participant) => {
participant.on('trackSubscribed', (track) => {
// a user turned on their video, render it
document.getElementById('twilio-user-view-div').appendChild(track.attach());
});
participant.on('trackUnsubscribed', (track) => {
// a user turned off their video, stop rendering it
var selfTwilioVideo = document.getElementById('twilio-user-view-div');
selfTwilioVideo.querySelector('video').remove();
});
});
Dyte
meeting.participants.active.on('videoUpdate', (participant) => {
// Some update in participant video
// participant.videoEnabled: boolean
});
But you don't need this event to render remote participants, the
dyte-participant-tile component sets up this listener on its own and will render the video on its own
<dyte-participant-tile participant={remoteParticipant} />
It is even easier in React, here is how to render every participant
const participants = useDyteSelector((m) => m.participants.active);
return (<div>
{
participants
.map((p) => (<DyteParticipantTile participant={p} />)
}
</div>);
Audio
Enabling audio
Twilio
let localAudioTrack = await twilioVideo.createLocalAudioTrack();
twilioRoom.localParticipant.publishTrack(localAudioTrack);
const audioElement = localAudioTrack.attach();
document.body.appendChild(audioElement);
Dyte
meeting.self.enableAudio();
Disabling audio
Twilio
twilioRoom.localParticipant.audioTracks.forEach((publication) => {
publication.track.disable();
});
Dyte
meeting.self.disableAudio();