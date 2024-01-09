🧮 Compatibility Matrix

Feature Twilio web Twilio iOS Twilio Android Dyte Web Dyte iOS Dyte Android Join ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Start audio/speaker ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Mute ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Unmute ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Start video ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Stop video ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Virtual background ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ Render user video ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leave ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PSTN ✅ ✅ ✅ 🔵 🔵 🔵 Recording ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Recording composition ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Network bandwidth management ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Noise cancellation ✅ + Krisp ✅ + Krisp ✅ + Krisp ✅ + Krisp ✅ + Krisp ✅ + Krisp Preview ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Screenshare ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Data center selection ✅ ✅ ✅⭐ ✅ ⭐ ✅ ⭐ ✅ ⭐ Reconnection ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Webview Support (Web SDK) ✅ N/A N/A ✅ N/A N/A Video Devices ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Speaker Devices ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Mic Devices ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Data Tracks API ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Quality of Service ✅ HTTP ✅ HTTP ✅ HTTP ✅ HTTP ✅ HTTP ✅ HTTP Analytics ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Diagnostic CS Tooling ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Reports ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Callkit (iOS) N/A ✅ N/A N/A 🟠 N/A PiP (iOS) N/A ✅ N/A N/A ❌ N/A

PSTN 🔵 : Can integrate with third-party SIP to provide telephony support. Callkit (iOS) 🟠 : Customers can add it at their end, sample code is available. Data center selection ⭐ : With Twilio a Room can only take place in one Data Center at a time, so that means if a user from the US is connecting with a user in India, a region in the middle of two (like Europe) would be choose by default under 'gcc'. In Dyte a single media meeting can take place across multiple regions (Beta), so for the previous example the US user will connect to the US region and the Indian user to the India region.

* Twilio Dyte Max participants per Room 50 10000 * Max Audio Track Publications per Room 60 300 Max Video Track Publications per Room 60 300 Max Data Track Publications per Room 60 MAX_ROOM Max Audio Track Subscriptions per Participant 60 30 Max Video Track Subscriptions per Participant 60 30 Max Data Track Subscriptions per Participant 60 MAX_ROOM Max Audio Track Publications per Participant 2 2 Max Video Track Publications per Participant 6 2

* Default quota is 1000, contact [support](https://dyte.io/contact) to increase it upto 10000.

Note: These are upper bound numbers and it might not be possible to reach the maximum of multiple of these metrics at the same time. For example, in a scenario where participants in Room (Meeting) = 10000; we will not be able to do 300 publications per Room with 30 subscriptions per Participant.

Reach out to us at support [at] dyte.io to understand how we can accommodate your limits.