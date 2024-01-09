On this page

Introduction

The Twilio Shim by Dyte is a package that allows you to migrate your video calling applications from Twilio to Dyte infrastructure.

Dyte provides a set of shim libraries that serve as seamless replacements for the Twilio video APIs. These shims serve as a fundamental building block for migrating your real-time voice and video applications from Twilio to Dyte infrastructure.

The @dytesdk/twilio-shim package serves as a wrapper over the Dyte SDK with an external API that is fully compatible with Twilio JS. As a drop-in replacement for Twilio JS, it can handle most of the methods and events that are present in the original library.

Please contact us for any help or support with the migration.

To get started with the Dyte Shim for Twilio, install the shim from the NPM Registry using the following command:

npm install @dytesdk/twilio-shim



The @dytesdk/twilio-shim shares the same API as the Twilio video SDK. You can use most of the methods that are supported by it.

Here are some sample cases, and if you want to see a complete list of compatible features, see the Twilio Shim: Supported Features page.

You can obtain Dyte authentication token <DYTE-AUTH-TOKEN> using the Add a Participant API.

const { connect } = require ( '@dytesdk/twilio-shim' ) ;



const authToken = '<AUTH_TOKEN_FROM_DYTE_API>' ;

const room = await connect ( authToken , { audio : false , video : true } ) ;

console . log ( ` Successfully joined a Room: ${ room . name } ` ) ;

console . log ( room ) ;

room . on ( 'participantConnected' , ( participant ) => {

console . log ( ` A remote Participant connected: ${ participant } ` ) ;

} ) ;



const { connect } = require ( '@dytesdk/twilio-shim' ) ;



const authToken = '<AUTH_TOKEN_FROM_DYTE_API>' ;

const room = await connect ( authToken , { audio : false , video : false } ) ;

room . on ( 'participantConnected' , ( participant ) => {

console . log ( ` Participant " ${ participant . identity } " connected ` ) ;



participant . tracks . forEach ( ( publication ) => {

if ( publication . isSubscribed ) {

const track = publication . track ;

document . getElementById ( 'remote-media-div' ) . appendChild ( track . attach ( ) ) ;

}

} ) ;



participant . on ( 'trackSubscribed' , ( track ) => {

console . log ( 'Subscribed to track' , track ) ;

const element = track . attach ( ) ;

console . log ( element ) ;

document . getElementById ( 'remote-media-div' ) . appendChild ( element ) ;

} ) ;

} ) ;

