🔤 Basics
Here is a look at how the migration process would look for you if you choose to migrate from Twilio to Dyte
Creating a Room
Intuitively, a Room represents a virtual space where end-users communicate
— Twilio Docs
The equivalent of “Rooms” from Twilio in Dyte is “Meetings”.
In Twilio you create a room by calling the REST API https://www.twilio.com/docs/video/api/rooms-resource (or using a client library)
In Dyte you create a meeting by calling a similar REST API https://docs.dyte.io/api#/operations/create_meeting
Request
- You pass a
UniqueNamewhile creating a Room in Twilio There is no UniqueName equivalent in Dyte, you can optionally pass the
titleof meeting if want
- If you want the recording to start when participants join you use
RecordParticipantsOnConnectwhile creating a Room The equivalent parameter in Dyte is
record_on_start
MediaRegion”gll” is the default where Twilio decides the best region. In Dyte if you don't pass any region in
preferred_regionDyte selects the best region automatically
Response
- In the response you get a
room_sidin Twilio, you get a
meeting_idin Dyte
|Twilio
|Dyte
|Room
|Meeting
|Room SID
|Meeting ID
Generating the participant token
With Twilio you generate the JWT for the user on your own https://www.twilio.com/docs/video/tutorials/user-identity-access-tokens
const token = new AccessToken(twilioAccountSid, twilioApiKey, twilioApiSecret, {
identity: identity,
});
token.addGrant(videoGrant);
console.log(token.toJwt());
In Dyte, you make a REST API call to Add Participant API which returns
authToken.
|Twilio
|Dyte
|Access Token
|Authtoken
Installation
Install the Dyte SDK.
npm install @dytesdk/web-core
If you are using CDN / script tags install using
<script src="https://cdn.dyte.in/core/dyte.js" />
Now you can remove the Twilio SDK from your project by uninstalling the package.
npm uninstall twilio-video
Or if using the Twilio CDN script, remove the relevant script tag
Joining a Room
Twilio
import * as TwilioVideo from 'twilio-video';
twilioRoom = await TwilioVideo.connect(TOKEN, {
name: 'yourName',
audio: false,
video: false,
dominantSpeaker: true,
});
Dyte
import DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core';
meeting = await DyteClient.init({ authToken: TOKEN });
await meeting.join();
Let's look at media next