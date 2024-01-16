On this page

🔤 Basics

Here is a look at how the migration process would look for you if you choose to migrate from Twilio to Dyte

Intuitively, a Room represents a virtual space where end-users communicate

— Twilio Docs

The equivalent of “Rooms” from Twilio in Dyte is “Meetings”.

In Twilio you create a room by calling the REST API https://www.twilio.com/docs/video/api/rooms-resource (or using a client library)

In Dyte you create a meeting by calling a similar REST API https://docs.dyte.io/api#/operations/create_meeting

Request

You pass a UniqueName while creating a Room in Twilio There is no UniqueName equivalent in Dyte, you can optionally pass the title of meeting if want

while creating a Room in Twilio There is no UniqueName equivalent in Dyte, you can optionally pass the of meeting if want If you want the recording to start when participants join you use RecordParticipantsOnConnect while creating a Room The equivalent parameter in Dyte is record_on_start

while creating a Room The equivalent parameter in Dyte is MediaRegion ”gll” is the default where Twilio decides the best region. In Dyte if you don't pass any region in preferred_region Dyte selects the best region automatically

Response

In the response you get a room_sid in Twilio, you get a meeting_id in Dyte

Twilio Dyte Room Meeting Room SID Meeting ID

With Twilio you generate the JWT for the user on your own https://www.twilio.com/docs/video/tutorials/user-identity-access-tokens

const token = new AccessToken ( twilioAccountSid , twilioApiKey , twilioApiSecret , {

identity : identity ,

} ) ;

token . addGrant ( videoGrant ) ;

console . log ( token . toJwt ( ) ) ;



In Dyte, you make a REST API call to Add Participant API which returns authToken .

Twilio Dyte Access Token Authtoken

Install the Dyte SDK.

npm install @dytesdk / web - core



If you are using CDN / script tags install using

< script src = " https://cdn.dyte.in/core/dyte.js " />



Now you can remove the Twilio SDK from your project by uninstalling the package.

npm uninstall twilio-video



Or if using the Twilio CDN script, remove the relevant script tag

Twilio

import * as TwilioVideo from 'twilio-video' ;



twilioRoom = await TwilioVideo . connect ( TOKEN , {

name : 'yourName' ,

audio : false ,

video : false ,

dominantSpeaker : true ,

} ) ;



Dyte

import DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core' ;



meeting = await DyteClient . init ( { authToken : TOKEN } ) ;

await meeting . join ( ) ;



Let's look at media next