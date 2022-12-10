On this page

Functions to disable plugins

Each plugin in meeting.plugins object is of type DytePlugin and exposes the following functions to disable plugins.

This method is used for cleaning up event listeners attached to an iframe. It must be used before the iframe is removed from the DOM.

const plugins = meeting . plugins . all . toArray ( ) ;



plugins . forEach ( async ( plugin : DytePlugin ) => {

await plugin . removePluginView ( ) ;

} ) ;



The deactivate() method deactivates the plugin for all users in the meeting. When you deactivate a plugin, it gets removed from the active plugins map and can only be accessed from meeting.plugins.all .

The snippet below displays all active plugins and deactivate a plugin on click.

const plugins = meeting . plugins . active . toArray ( ) ;



plugins . forEach ( ( plugin : DytePlugin ) => {

const button = document . createElement ( 'button' ) ;

button . innerText = ` Deactivate ${ plugin . name } ` ;

button . onclick = async ( ) => {

await plugin . deactivate ( ) ;

} ;

document . body . appendChild ( button ) ;

} ) ;



Here is another way you can deactivate a plugin.

const plugins = meeting . plugins . active . toArray ( ) ;

const plugin = plugins . find ( ( p ) => p . name === 'YouTube' ) ;



await plugin ?. deactivate ( ) ;



Deprecated

The disable() method deactivates the plugin for the current user. This does not affect other users in the meeting.