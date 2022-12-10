Functions to disable plugins
Each plugin in
meeting.plugins object is of type
DytePlugin and exposes the following functions to disable
plugins.
Remove Plugin View
This method is used for cleaning up event listeners attached to an iframe. It must be used before the iframe is removed from the DOM.
const plugins = meeting.plugins.all.toArray();
plugins.forEach(async (plugin: DytePlugin) => {
await plugin.removePluginView();
});
Deactivate Plugins
The
deactivate() method deactivates the plugin for all users in the meeting.
When you deactivate a plugin, it gets removed from the active plugins map and
can only be accessed from
meeting.plugins.all.
The snippet below displays all active plugins and deactivate a plugin on click.
const plugins = meeting.plugins.active.toArray();
plugins.forEach((plugin: DytePlugin) => {
const button = document.createElement('button');
button.innerText = `Deactivate ${plugin.name}`;
button.onclick = async () => {
await plugin.deactivate();
};
document.body.appendChild(button);
});
Here is another way you can deactivate a plugin.
const plugins = meeting.plugins.active.toArray();
const plugin = plugins.find((p) => p.name === 'YouTube');
await plugin?.deactivate();
Disable Plugins
Deprecated
The
disable() method deactivates the plugin for the current user. This does
not affect other users in the meeting.
const plugins = meeting.plugins.active.toArray();
const plugin = plugins.find((p) => p.name === 'YouTube');
await plugin?.disable();