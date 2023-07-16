Functions to enable plugins
Each plugin in
meeting.plugins object is of type
DytePlugin and exposes the following functions to enable
plugins.
Add Plugin View
This method adds the communication layer between the plugin inside the iframe and the core application (meeting object) in the main window.
const plugins = meeting.plugins.all.toArray();
plugins.forEach(async (plugin: DytePlugin) => {
const iframe = document.createElement('iframe');
await plugin.addPluginView(iframe);
});
Activate Plugins
The
activate() method activates a plugin for all users in the meeting. When
you activate a plugin, it moves into the active plugins map and can be accessed
from
meeting.plugins.active.
The snippet below displays all plugins and activates a plugin on click.
const plugins = meeting.plugins.all.toArray();
plugins.forEach((plugin: DytePlugin) => {
const button = document.createElement('button');
button.innerText = plugin.name;
button.onclick = async () => {
await plugin.activate();
};
document.body.appendChild(button);
});
Here is another way you can activate a plugin.
const plugins = meeting.plugins.all.toArray();
const plugin = plugins.find((p) => p.name === 'YouTube');
await plugin?.activate();
Enable Plugins
Deprecated
The
enable() method enables a plugin for the current user. This does not
affect other users in the meeting.
const plugins = meeting.plugins.all.toArray();
const plugin = plugins.find((p) => p.name === 'YouTube');
await plugin?.enable();