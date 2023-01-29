Sending a chat message
As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat
messages - text messages, images, and files. There is a method in
meeting.chat
to send a message of each type.
Send a text message
To send a text message, the
meeting.chat.sendTextMessage() method can be used.
This accepts a string
message and sends it to the room.
const message = 'Is this the real life?';
await meeting.chat.sendTextMessage(message);
Send an image
You can send an image with the help of
meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(). This
accepts an image of type
File, and sends it to the participants in the
meeting.
<label for="img">Select image:</label>
<input type="file" id="img" name="img" accept="image/*" />
<button onclick="onSendImage()">Send Image</button>
async function onSendImage() {
const image = document.getElementById('img');
await meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(image.files[0]);
}
Send a file
Sending a file is quite similar to sending an image. The only difference is that
when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is
not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file
too using
meeting.chat.sendFileMessage().
<label for="file">Select file:</label>
<input type="file" id="file" name="file" />
<button onclick="onSendFile()">Send File</button>
async function onSendFile() {
const file = document.getElementById('file');
await meeting.chat.sendFileMessage(file.files[0]);
}
Extra
There is also a common method called
meeting.chat.sendMessage() that can be
used to send any of the 3 types of messages displayed above. It essentially
calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send
to the method. The
sendMessage() method accepts a parameter
message of the
following type:
async function sendMessage(
message: { type: 'text', message: string }
| { type: 'image', image: File }
| { type: 'file', file: File },
) {...}
Here's how you would use the
sendMessage() method to send a text message.
const message = 'Is this just fantasy?';
await meeting.chat.sendMessage({ type: 'text', message });