Editing Chat Messages
As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat messages - text messages, images, and files. There is a method in meeting.chat to edit a message of each type.
Edit a text message
To edit a text message, the
meeting.chat.editTextMessage() method can be used.
This accepts a
messageId (type
string) and a
message (type
string).
const message = meeting.chat.messages[0];
const messageId = message?.id;
const newMessage = 'Is this the real life?';
await;
meeting.chat.editTextMessage(messageId, newMessage);
Edit an image
You can send an image with the help of meeting.chat.editImageMessage(). This
accepts a
messageId of type
string and an image of type
File.
<label for="img">Edit image:</label>
<input type="file" id="img" name="img" accept="image/*" />
<button onclick="onEditImage()">Edit Image</button>
async function onEditImage() {
const messageId = '...';
const image = document.getElementById('img');
await meeting.chat.editImageMessage(messageId, image.files[0]);
}
Edit a file
Editing a file is quite similar to editing an image. To edit a file use
meeting.chat.editFileMessage().
<label for="file">Edit file:</label>
<input type="file" id="file" name="file" />
<button onclick="onEditFile()">Edit File</button>
async function onEditFile() {
const messageId = '...';
const file = document.getElementById('file');
await meeting.chat.editFileMessage(messageId, file.files[0]);
}
Extra
There is also a common method called
meeting.chat.editMessage() that can be
used to edit any of the 3 types of messages displayed above. It essentially
calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send
to the method. The
editMessage() method accepts a parameters
messageId
message of the following type:
async function editMessage(
messageId: string,
message: { type: 'text', message: string }
| { type: 'image', image: File }
| { type: 'file', file: File },
) {...}
Here's how you would use the
editMessage() method to edit a text message.
const messageId = '...';
const message = 'Is this just fantasy?';
await meeting.chat.sendMessage(messageId, { type: 'text', message });