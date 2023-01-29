Skip to main content

Receiving chat messages

The meeting.chat object emits events when new chat messages are received. You can listen for the chatUpdate event to log when a new chat message is received.

meeting.chat.on('chatUpdate', ({ message, messages }) => {
  console.log(`Received message ${message}`);
  console.log(`All messages in chat: ${messages.join(', ')}`);
});

Here, the message is of type Message, as defined in introduction. messages is a list of all chat messages in the meeting, which is the same as meeting.chat.messages.

When a chat message is received, the meeting.chat.messages list is also updated.

console.log(JSON.stringify(meeting.chat.messages));
meeting.chat.on('chatUpdate', () => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(meeting.chat.messages));
});