DyteThemePreset
The DyteThemePreset class represents the meeting theme for the current participant
- DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.setupScreen
Deprecated
dyteThemePreset.waitingRoom
Deprecated
dyteThemePreset.controlBar
Deprecated
dyteThemePreset.header
Deprecated
dyteThemePreset.pipMode
Deprecated
dyteThemePreset.viewType
The
viewType tells the type of the meeting
possible values are WEBINAR, GROUP_CALL
dyteThemePreset.maxVideoStreams
The
maxVideoStreams contains the maximum video
streams for mobile and desktop
dyteThemePreset.maxScreenShareCount
The
maxScreenShareCount contains the maximum
possible concurrent screen shares
dyteThemePreset.plugins
Deprecated
dyteThemePreset.disabledPlugins
The
disabledPlugins property returns id of all disabled plugins