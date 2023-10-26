On this page

DyteSelf

The DyteSelf module represents the current user, and allows to modify the state of the user in the meeting. The audio and video streams of the user can be retrieved from this module.

Returns the current state of room init - Inital State joined - User is in the meeting waitlisted - User is in the waitlist state rejected - User's was in the waiting room, but the entry was rejected kicked - A priveleged user removed the user from the meeting left - User left the meeting ended - The meeting was ended

Returns the current permission given to the user for the meeting.

Deprecated

Returns configuration for the meeting.

Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.

Returns true if the current user is pinned.

Deprecated

The name of the user can be set by calling this method. This will get reflected to other participants ONLY if this method is called before the room is joined.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Param Description name Name of the user.

Sets up the local media tracks.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Param Description options The audio and video options. options.video If true, the video stream is fetched. options.audio If true, the audio stream is fetched.

This method is used to unmute the local participant's audio.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

This method is used to start streaming the local participant's video to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

This method is used to apply constraints to the current video stream.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

This method is used to start sharing the local participant's screen to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

This method is used to apply constraints to the current screenshare stream.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

This method is used to mute the local participant's audio.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

This participant is used to disable the local participant's video.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

This method is used to stop sharing the local participant's screen.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Returns all media devices accessible by the local participant.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Returns self.id if user has permission to pin participants.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Returns self.id if user has permission to unpin participants.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Change the current media device that is being used by the local participant.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Param Description device The device that is to be used. A device of the same kind will be replaced. the primary stream.

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

Deprecated