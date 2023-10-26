DytePolls
The DytePolls module consists of the polls that have been created in the meeting.
meeting.polls.items
An array of poll items.
meeting.polls.roomJoined
Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.
meeting.polls.create(question, options, anonymous, hideVotes)
Creates a poll in the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
DytePolls
|Param
|Default
|Description
|question
|The question that is to be voted for.
|options
|The options of the poll.
|anonymous
false
|If true, the poll votes are anonymous.
|hideVotes
false
|If true, the votes on the poll are hidden.
meeting.polls.vote(pollId, index)
Casts a vote on an existing poll.
Kind: instance method of
DytePolls
|Param
|Description
|pollId
|The ID of the poll that is to be voted on.
|index
|The index of the option.