DytePolls

The DytePolls module consists of the polls that have been created in the meeting.

An array of poll items.

Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.

Creates a poll in the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DytePolls

Param Default Description question The question that is to be voted for. options The options of the poll. anonymous false If true, the poll votes are anonymous. hideVotes false If true, the votes on the poll are hidden.

Casts a vote on an existing poll.

Kind: instance method of DytePolls