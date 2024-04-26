Skip to main content

DyteConnectedMeetings

This consists of the methods to faciliate connected meetings

connectedMeetings.getConnectedMeetings()

get connected meeting state

connectedMeetings.createMeetings()

create connected meetings

connectedMeetings.updateMeetings()

update meeting title

connectedMeetings.deleteMeetings()

delete connected meetings

connectedMeetings.moveParticipants(sourceMeetingId, destinationMeetingId, participantIds)

Trigger event to move participants

ParamTypeDescription
sourceMeetingIdstringid of source meeting
destinationMeetingIdstringid of destination meeting
participantIdsArray.<string>list of id of the participants

connectedMeetings.moveParticipantsWithCustomPreset()

Trigger event to move participants with custom preset