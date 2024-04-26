DyteConnectedMeetings
This consists of the methods to faciliate connected meetings
- DyteConnectedMeetings
connectedMeetings.getConnectedMeetings()
get connected meeting state
connectedMeetings.createMeetings()
create connected meetings
connectedMeetings.updateMeetings()
update meeting title
connectedMeetings.deleteMeetings()
delete connected meetings
connectedMeetings.moveParticipants(sourceMeetingId, destinationMeetingId, participantIds)
Trigger event to move participants
|Param
|Type
|Description
|sourceMeetingId
string
|id of source meeting
|destinationMeetingId
string
|id of destination meeting
|participantIds
Array.<string>
|list of id of the participants
connectedMeetings.moveParticipantsWithCustomPreset()
Trigger event to move participants with custom preset