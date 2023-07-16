Skip to main content

Introducing chat

The meeting chat object is stored in meeting.chat, which has methods for sending and receiving messages. There are 3 types of messages that can be sent in chat - text messages, images, and files.

The meeting.chat.messages array contains all the messages that have been sent in the chat. This is an array of objects, where each object is of type Message.

The type Message is defined in the following manner.

interface BaseMessage<T extends MessageType> {
  type: T;
  userId: string;
  displayName: string;
  time: Date;
  id: string;
  isEdited?: boolean;
  read?: boolean;
  pluginId?: string;
  pinned?: boolean;
  targetUserIds?: string[];
}

interface TextMessage extends BaseMessage<MessageType.text> {
  message: string;
}

interface ImageMessage extends BaseMessage<MessageType.image> {
  link: string;
}

interface FileMessage extends BaseMessage<MessageType.file> {
  name: string;
  size: number;
  link: string;
}

type Message = TextMessage | ImageMessage | FileMessage;