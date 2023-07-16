Receiving chat messages

The meeting.chat object emits events when new chat messages are received. You can listen for the chatUpdate event to log when a new chat message is received.

meeting . chat . on ( 'chatUpdate' , ( { message , messages } ) => {

console . log ( ` Received message ${ message } ` ) ;

console . log ( ` All messages in chat: ${ messages . join ( ', ' ) } ` ) ;

} ) ;



Here, the message is of type Message , as defined in introduction. messages is a list of all chat messages in the meeting, which is the same as meeting.chat.messages .

When a chat message is received, the meeting.chat.messages list is also updated.