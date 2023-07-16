On this page

Other chat functions

The meeting.chat object exposes certain other methods for convenience when working with chat.

You can get messages by a particular user by passing the user's ID to the meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser() method.



const { userId } = meeting . participants . joined

. toArray ( )

. find ( ( p ) => p . name === 'Freddie' ) ;



const messages = meeting . chat . getMessagesByUser ( userId ) ;



You can also get messages of a particular type using the meeting.chat.getMessagesByType() method. For example, you can get all image messages present in the chat using the following snippet.

const imageMessages = meeting . chat . getMessagesByType ( 'image' ) ;



You can pin a number of messages to the chat. When you pin a message, the message object will have the attribute pinned: true , using which you can identify if a message is pinned.

To pin a message, run the following snippet.



const { id } = meeting . chat . messages [ 0 ] ;



await meeting . chat . pin ( id ) ;



Once you pin a message, it will be added to meeting.chat.pinned .

console . log ( meeting . chat . pinned ) ;

console . log ( meeting . chat . pinned . length > 0 ) ;



You can also unpin a pinned message, by using the meeting.chat.unpin() method.





const { id } = meeting . chat . pinned [ 0 ] ;

await meeting . chat . unpin ( id ) ;



You can listen for events to know when a message is pinned or unpinned.

meeting . chat . on ( 'pinMessage' , ( { message } ) => {

console . log ( 'A message was pinned' , JSON . stringify ( message ) ) ;

} ) ;



meeting . chat . on ( 'unpinMessage' , ( { message } ) => {

console . log ( 'A message was unpinned' , JSON . stringify ( message ) ) ;

} ) ;



The meeting.chat namespace exposes a method called deleteMessage() . It takes a parameter meesageId of type string .