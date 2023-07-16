Other chat functions
The
meeting.chat object exposes certain other methods for convenience when
working with chat.
Get messages by a user
You can get messages by a particular user by passing the user's ID to the
meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser() method.
// Find the userId of the user with name "Freddie".
const { userId } = meeting.participants.joined
.toArray()
.find((p) => p.name === 'Freddie');
const messages = meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser(userId);
Get messages of a particular type
You can also get messages of a particular type using the
meeting.chat.getMessagesByType() method. For example, you can get all image
messages present in the chat using the following snippet.
const imageMessages = meeting.chat.getMessagesByType('image');
Pinning a chat message
You can
pin a number of messages to the chat. When you pin a message, the
message object will have the attribute
pinned: true, using which you can
identify if a message is pinned.
To pin a message, run the following snippet.
// Let's say we want to pin the first message in the chat (could be a text, image, or file).
const { id } = meeting.chat.messages[0];
await meeting.chat.pin(id);
Once you pin a message, it will be added to
meeting.chat.pinned.
const { id } = meeting.chat.messages[0];
await meeting.chat.pin(id);
console.log(meeting.chat.pinned);
console.log(meeting.chat.pinned.length > 0); // Should be true
You can also unpin a pinned message, by using the
meeting.chat.unpin() method.
// Unpin the first pinned message.
const { id } = meeting.chat.pinned[0];
await meeting.chat.unpin(id);
You can listen for events to know when a message is pinned or unpinned.
meeting.chat.on('pinMessage', ({ message }) => {
console.log('A message was pinned', JSON.stringify(message));
});
meeting.chat.on('unpinMessage', ({ message }) => {
console.log('A message was unpinned', JSON.stringify(message));
});
Deleting a chat message
The
meeting.chat namespace exposes a method called
deleteMessage(). It takes
a parameter
meesageId of type
string.
const messageId = '...';
await meeting.chat.deleteMessage(messageId);