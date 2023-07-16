Editing Chat Messages
As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat messages - text messages, images, and files. There is a method in meeting.chat to edit a message of each type.
Edit a text message
To edit a text message, the
meeting.chat.editTextMessage() method can be used.
This accepts a
messageId (type
string) and a
message (type
string).
const message = meeting.chat.messages[0];
const messageId = message?.id;
const newMessage = 'Is this the real life?';
await;
meeting.chat.editTextMessage(messageId, newMessage);
Here's how you would use the
editMessage() method to edit a text message.
const messageId = '...';
const message = 'Is this just fantasy?';
await meeting.chat.sendMessage(messageId, { type: 'text', message });