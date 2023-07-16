On this page

Editing Chat Messages

As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat messages - text messages, images, and files. There is a method in meeting.chat to edit a message of each type.

To edit a text message, the meeting.chat.editTextMessage() method can be used. This accepts a messageId (type string ) and a message (type string ).

const message = meeting . chat . messages [ 0 ] ;

const messageId = message ?. id ;

const newMessage = 'Is this the real life?' ;

await ;

meeting . chat . editTextMessage ( messageId , newMessage ) ;



Here's how you would use the editMessage() method to edit a text message.