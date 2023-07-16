Sending a chat message
As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat
messages - text messages, images, and files. There is a method in
meeting.chat
to send a message of each type.
Send a text message
To send a text message, the
meeting.chat.sendTextMessage() method can be used.
This accepts a string
message and sends it to the room.
const message = 'Is this the real life?';
await meeting.chat.sendTextMessage(message);
Send an image
You can send an image with the help of
meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(). This
accepts an image of type
File, and sends it to the participants in the
meeting.
async function onSendImage() {
const image = {
uri: image.uri,
name: image.name,
size: image.size,
type: image.type,
};
await meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(image);
}
Send a file
Sending a file is quite similar to sending an image. The only difference is that
when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is
not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file
too using
meeting.chat.sendFileMessage().
async function onSendFile() {
const file = {
uri: file.uri,
name: file.name,
size: file.size,
type: file.type,
};
await meeting.chat.sendFileMessage(file);
}
Extra
There is also a common method called
meeting.chat.sendMessage() that can be
used to send any of the 3 types of messages displayed above. It essentially
calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send
to the method. The
sendMessage() method accepts a parameter
message of the
following type:
async function sendMessage(
message: { type: 'text', message: string }
| { type: 'image', image: File }
| { type: 'file', file: File },
) {...}
Here's how you would use the
sendMessage() method to send a text message.
const message = 'Is this just fantasy?';
await meeting.chat.sendMessage({ type: 'text', message });